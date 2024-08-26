TCU Soccer: Frogs Fall to the Fighting Irish 4-0
After beginning the 2024 season with back-to-back wins, the Frogs skyrocketed from being unranked to No. 13 in the NCAA. The Frogs did suffer their first loss of the season when they traveled to South Bend, IN to face No. 14 Notre Dame on Sunday.
The Frogs held much of the possession in the early going, but Notre Dame opened the scoring courtesy of Izzy Engle. Her 4th goal of this young season put the Fighting Irish ahead in the 15th minute. Minutes before the half, Notre Dame doubled their lead as Lily Joseph slotted one home in the 42nd minute.
Out of the break Engle notched a brace with her second goal of the game. Notre Dame continued to play with a comfortable lead when scored another in the 85th minute. Laney Matriano got in on the action after converting from the penalty spot to give Notre Dame a 4-0 lead.
While the scoreline says otherwise, the Frogs played a competitive match. They were only outshot 12-to-11 and compiled more corner kicks than the Fighting Irish.
TCU now falls to 2-1 on the season, but will play host to Central Michigan on Thursday, August 29.
