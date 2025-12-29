Ken Seals’ Heartfelt Thoughts as He Prepares for His Final Game

Ken Seals will make his first start in 780 days in what will be the final college football game of his career. Ahead of Tuesday’s Alamo Bowl matchup against the No. 16 USC Trojans, Seals gave insight into what his preparation process has been.

It has been a whirlwind of a last week for Seals, who was named the starter amid Josh Hoover's announcement intending to enter the transfer portal, yet all this time, Seals has been ready for this moment. He said, “I think there’s a different level of excitement that I have this round of preparation. A guy like me, who takes pride in their role, even as a backup, I tried to prepare like I was going to play in the game.”

“Going through that process helps whenever it is your time, like it is now for me, and now that it’s here, I’m just excited,” Seals said.

#TCU tight-ends coach Mitch Kirsch will be the offensive player-caller for the Alamo Bowl.



He said, "Everything Josh could do, Ken can do. Let’s not forget Ken started 20+ games in the SEC. So we’ve felt for the longest time we have the best backup quarterback in the country." pic.twitter.com/rhYq3yMtpb — Ian Napetian (@ian_napetian) December 29, 2025

His last start came on November 11, 2023, when the Vanderbilt Commodores took on the Ole Miss Rebels, and Tuesday will be his first and final start as a Horned Frog. Seals reflected on his college career, discussing the sacrifice, effort, and energy he has put into being the best he could be. From starting in the SEC as a true freshman to stepping in for the Frogs at the Alamo Bowl, Seals has experienced it all.

His experiences have shaped him as a player, but more importantly as a person. Seals said, “This last season, not certain if I was ever going to get to play a game, my whole approach has been just enjoy it. Enjoy the time that you have with your teammates again, playing in your hometown. I've really tried to kind of step back a lot of times and just appreciate the situation I'm in.”

It is a unique situation for Seals, who grew up a TCU fan and attended football camps on campus. He will also reunite with his hometown friend Eric McAlister, who is expecting fans from Weatherford and Azle to show up and show out.

What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?

Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs (8-4, 5-4 Big 12) will take on the No. 16 USC Trojans (9-3, 7-2 Big 10) on Tuesday, December 30. Kickoff is slated for 8:00 p.m. CT from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.

