TCU Track & Field Recap:  Du Out Jumps the World for a Record!

After the last meet, the Horned Frogs were locked in and focused on the task at hand this time. On Day 1 of the NM Collegiate Classic, the Horned Frogs set the standard on how they wanted to run this race. From then on they lead the way with some killer performances.

Behind two Top 10 marks in the NCAA, the TCU track & field team had a strong Day One at the NM Collegiate Classic.

Robert Gregory Jr. won the 200m dash with a time of 20.60 (20.67@) which is the sixth fastest time in the NCAA this season. Finishing right behind him was Tinotenda Matiyenga with his time of 20.69 (20.76@), putting him seventh in the NCAA in the 200m.

Kundai Maguranyanga finished ninth overall in the 200m with a time of 21.31.

Tosin Alao had a strong day as she won the women's long jump with a personal-best mark of 5.98m. Khyasia Caldwell jumped a mark of 5.89m to finish third overall and Emma Seetoo's jump of 5.73m was good for sixth.

In the 600m, Jasmin Muhammad-Graham finished second with a personal-best time of 1:31.40. On the men's side, Dylan Scott and Cory Hatchel both recorded top 5 finishes with times of 1:21.82 and 1:22.28, respectively.

Mathilda Bjorklund recorded a throw of 17.33m in the weight throw to finish fourth overall. In the unseeded women's pole vault, Anna Long placed first with a height of 3.86m.

Then on day 2, All eyes were on Du. As he makes it Du what it do!

Chengetayi (Du) Mapaya jumped the No. 1 mark in the world with a leap of 16.80m (55' - 1.50") on Day Two of the NM Collegiate Classic.



Mapaya won the event and preserved his No. 1 ranking in the NCAA. He was previously ranked first in the NCAA with his jump of 16.48m (54' - 1.0") which he recorded last week at the Texas Tech Open & Multis.



Also picking up a win today was the men's 4x400 relay team of David Seete, Tinotenda Matiyenga, Robert Gregory Jr., and Kundai Maguranyanga. The squad's time of 3:06.30 is a top 10 time in the NCAA this season.



Grace Anigbata shined in her Horned Frog debut as she finished third overall in the triple jump with a mark of 13.36m (43' - 10.0"). That jump ranks her 10th in the NCAA.



Jaren Holmes' mark of 15.32m (50' - 3.25") led him to finish third overall in the triple jump and Patrick Sylla finished fourth with a mark of 14.71m (48' - 3.25").



Running a personal best in the 800m was Cory Hatchel as his time of 1:57.59 was good for fourth overall. Joining him with a fourth-place finish was Ryan Engels with her time of 2:16.70 in the 800m.



In the men's shot put, Devin Roberson finished fourth overall with a throw of 16.48m. Kasey Staley added to her strong season as she finished fourth in the pole vault with a height of 4.01m. Also notching a top 5 finish was Samantha Callaway as her throw of 13.10m in the shot put was good for fifth overall.



Matiyenga also finished sixth overall in the 60m finals with a time of 6.78. In the 60mH, Rainey Anderson placed eighth with his time of 8.10. Seete also had a top 10 finish in the 400m with a time of 47.36.



Next up: The Frogs return to action at the Iowa State Classic Feb. 11-12 in Ames, Iowa.

