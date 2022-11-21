TCU Volleyball: Frogs Keep it Rolling with Four Consecutive Wins

This TCU volleyball squad is rolling. There is no question about it. They're currently 15-10 overall and 10-5 in Big 12 play. They kept the win streak going last week defeating West Virginia in five sets (25-19, 19-25, 25-19, 21-25 and 15-13). They followed up with a win over Kansas State on Saturday in four sets (25-20, 14-25, 25-23 and 25-21).

The match against West Virginia was hard-fought and earned for the Frogs. West Virginia led the game in most major statistical categories, but once again the resiliency of this Horned Frog team proved to be enough to win this one.

Callie Williams finished with 40 assists in this contest and set up a lot of scoring opportunities for TCU. The two teams were knotted up at 13 a piece in the first set, but a strong finish for the Frogs put away West Virginia. The Mountaineers had multiple attack errors which helped TCU a lot.

Mykayla Myers also had a strong game contributing five blocks and six kills. She has been extremely reliable and consistent for head coach Jason Williams.

TCU Stat Leaders Players Kills Audrey Nalls: 16 Julia Adams: 7 Aces Callie Williams: 3 Sabrina Sustala: 3 Blocks Mykayla Myers: 5 Zoe Hall: 5 Assists Callie Williams: 40 McKenzie Nichols: 1 Digs Sabrina Sustala: 18 Callie Williams: 12

TCU celebrated their seniors on Saturday in their final home game. Those players being Callie Williams, Mykayla Myers, Sabrina Sustala, McKenzie Nichols and Afedo Manyang. They pulled through with a win over Kansas State in four sets.

Manyang had knee surgery in October ending her season but Jason Williams put her in the starting lineup and delivered the match's first serve. It was a sweet tribute for the senior to get back on the court one last time.

The Frogs trailed 22-19 in the third set but a fury of kills from Jalyn Gibson and Audrey Nalls pushed TCU to a 25-23 win. A strong final set from Nalls and Julia Adams helped cap off the match. The final point was via senior Williams and the Frogs closed it out.

It was a fantastic week for TCU and have likely secured a spot in the NCAA tournament. It would be the first time in six years for this program. They also finished with an undefeated home-record in Big 12 play.

Their final regular season game will come this Saturday at 6 p.m. against Oklahoma in Norman.

