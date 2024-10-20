TCU Volleyball Overpowers Cincinnati in Four Sets
TCU's offense roared to life in the Schollmaier Arena as they took down Cincinnati in four sets (25-27, 25-19, 25-13 and 25-16). The trio of Melanie Parra, Jalyn Gibson and Becca Kelley had incredible games. They accounted for 62 of the 67 total kills in the match. A lot of this wouldn't have been possible if it weren't for the incredible play of Lily Nicholson who had 50 assists.
Set one belonged to Jalyn Gibson who was on fire to start the match. She had seven kills in the set on her way to 21 kills overall while eclipsing 700 career kills. However, the Bearcats did a good job of closing things out late and three straight points gave Cincy a 1-0 lead.
Parra struggled in the first set but came alive in set two. Four straight points heading to the media timeout gave TCU a 15-10 lead. They never trailed and Kelley finished things off with a kill. The Bearcats struggled from the service line as11 service errors plagued them all afternoon.
The Frogs kept rolling in set three as a 8-0 run propelled them to a win. The trio of Parra, Gibson and Kelley were tremendous. They kept Cincinnati on their toes and you never knew who would rise up to knock down the kill. In the middle of the set, Parra landed her 1,000th career kill. She continues to raise the standard and the superstar from Mexico is having one of the most memorable seasons in the history of TCU volleyball.
The defensive effort ramped up in the fourth set as TCU once again rolled. The Frogs built a 13-6 lead and it continued to grow. A kill from Evan Hendrix ended the match.
That makes it three consecutive wins for the No.18 Horned Frogs. They move to 14-4 overall and 6-2 in conference play. They're also now 9-1 at home. TCU currently is in fourth in the Big 12 standings. They play just one game next week as they'll travel to Waco to take on Baylor. That match is set for Friday at 5 p.m. on ESPN+.
