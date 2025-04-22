TCU Women Shine at the Track and Field's Michael Johnson Invitational
This past weekend, TCU Track and Field took home 6 event wins down in Waco at the Michael Johnson Invitational. The Frogs won 3 events on each day and earned top 10 finishes 17 times throughout the event.
TCU Track and Field - Michael Johnson Invitational Day One
Ben Kirbo, Anastacia Gonzales and Mohammed Kowa headlined the event wins for the Frogs on day one of the Michael Johnson Invitational.
Kirbo won the pole vault event with a personal record height of 5.47m. Not only is his performance record setting for TCU's program, but it also marks the 2nd year in a row that Kirbo has won the event at the Michael Johnson Invitational.
Gonzales and Kowa put on stellar performances in the 1500m event to help the Frogs win both the men and women's side of the event. Kowa put on his best performance of the season clocking a 3:49.83 in his win, and Gonzales finished the event with a personal best of 4:27.08 marking the 9th fastest time in school history.
Georgia Scott also saw success in the 1500m event finishing closely behind Gonzales with a time of 4:27.14 and placing 2nd overall. Her performance also cracked the all time top 10 at TCU.
Gianni Henry and Lloyd Frilot also finished in the top 10 on the day with times of 3:54.61 and 3:54.62 respectively.
Iyana Gray and Indya Mayberry earned top 10 finishes in the 200m with Mayberry making her outdoor season debut for the Frogs. Gray finished 7th in the event with a time of 23.21 while Mayberry finished 9th in the event with a time of 23.28.
On the men's side, Kashie Crockett took 2nd overall for the Frogs with a time of 20.85, finishing behind Bryce Deadmon, who competed in the Paris Olympics in 2024.
In the 400m hurdles, Amelliah Birdow and Laila Smith both earned top 10 finishes with Birdow winning the bronze medal for the event clocking a time of 56.45. Smith earned a top 10 finish with a time of 1:00.46. On the men's side, it was Jayden Douglas who placed 7th in the hurdles event with a time of 52.22.
TCU saw top 10 finishes in the long jump with Smith placing 8th on the women's side with a jump of 6.01m, and Coulaj Eans finishing 9th with a jump of 7.48m on the men's side. In the 5000m event at the end of day one, Gabby Martin and Tate Underwood placed inside the top 10 with Martin placing 5th with a time of 7:37.08, and Underwood placing 3rd with a time of 14:33.53.
On Day 2, TCU saw another 3 event wins in the Michael Johnson Invitational from Stone Burke, Georgia Scott, and Mohammed Kowa.
Burke took the event win in the men's 3000m steeplechase logging a time of 9:15.50. In the men and women's 800m events, the Frogs swept the events with Scott taking home the win on the women's side and Kowa getting the win on the men's side. Scott now ranks 6th in program history finishing with a personal best time of 2:07.92 while Kowa picked up his second event win in Waco in the 800m.
Moving over to the 400m event, the Horned Frogs saw 3 athletes finish within the top 10. Tia Williams led the way for TCU finishing 3rd with a personal best time of 53.13. Samarra Monroy finished in 7th place for the Frogs as well with a time of 53.68. On the men's side, Lloyd Frilot finished cracked the top 10 finishers with a personal best of 47.33.
In the triple jump event, both athletes for TCU participated in the finals. Alleah Krote finished 8th with a distance of 12.45m while Damilare Olukosi earned a silver medal with a personal best distance of 15.81m. Olukosi's performance is now the 14th best mark in the nation in the 2025 season.
In the field events, Samantha Callaway saw a 9th place finish with her performance in the shotput with her mark of 14.42m. In the relay events, TCU saw top 5 finishes on both the men and women's side of the 4x100m. The men placed 3rd in the event while the women's team placed 4th. In the 4x400m event, both the men and women's team finished in 3rd place earning bronze medals.
TCU Track and Field's next meet takes place at the Penn Relays in Philadelphia from April 24-26.