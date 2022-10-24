TCU Women’s Soccer: Brian, Heinrich Lead Frogs To Victory In Waco

Head Coach Eric Bell and the Horned Frogs had a quick turnaround following their loss to the University of Oklahoma. After dropping points in Norman, the Frogs traveled to Waco to face the Baylor Bears.

In a crucial penultimate game of the regular season, the Frogs came up with a tremendous 2-0 victory to clinch their fifth conference win of the season. The Frogs piled on the pressure early, putting the Bears defense under an abundance of stress. Freshman winger Kennedy Clountz continued to put her skills on display as she showed yet again her fearless nature to take players on along the wing in one-on-one situations.

Putting herself in threatening positions, Clountz forced numerous saves from Baylor goalkeeper Madison Martin. While nothing separated the two sides in the first half, the Horned Frogs opened the scoring in the 55th minute with a headed goal by Gracie Brian for her fifth goal of the season.

Defender Megan Reilly whipped in a cross from the left flank and picked out Brian who rose above the Baylor defenders and got her head to the ball. It was a pinpoint cross from Reilly that baited the Baylor goalkeeper to come out of the goal and be found in no-man’s land.

The Frogs added to their lead in the 79th minute when Skylar Heinrich capped off a well-worked attack. In acres of space Seven Castain found AJ Hennessey on the wing, who took the defender on, challenging her to the endline. From there, Hennessey squared the ball across the face of the goal to find Heinrich for her first goal of the season.

The Horned Frogs finished their three-game road trip on a high note, picking up six of nine points. They will travel back to Fort Worth to take Texas Tech in the final game of the regular season on Thursday, October 27.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.