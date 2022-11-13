TCU Women’s Soccer: Horned Frogs Advance To The Round of 32

No. 5 TCU capped off a fantastic display in the First Round of the NCAA tournament with a victory over the UTSA Roadrunners.

Despite clinching their bid to the NCAA tournament with the Conference USA Championship victory, the Roadrunners’ season came to an end when the Horned Frogs saw out a 3-1 win on Friday.

TCU started on the front-foot and applied a tremendous amount of pressure on the Roadrunners’ defense. Fortunately for the Frogs, UTSA conceded a costly own goal in the 12th minute, putting the Frogs ahead early.

Despite the early miscue and conceding a goal, UTSA answered back in the 24th minute with a header from Sasjah Dade. Clipped in from defender Kendall Kloza, Dade rose above the TCU backline to head it past a diving Lauren Kellett.

The UTSA defense played a phenomenal first half, staying compact and organized, allowing them to enter the half level one-a-piece. Goalkeeper Mia Krusinski also made some astounding saves to keep the Frogs from taking the lead, and defender Deja Sandoval showed up big for the Roadrunners and put her body on the line.

Going into the second half, the Frogs continued to threaten UTSA but efforts from Krusinski kept things all square. It wasn’t until the 82nd minute when the Frogs broke through the UTSA defense to take a 2-1 lead.

Tyler Isgrig curled in a beautiful corner that was punched by Krusinski only as far as an awaiting Camryn Lancaster. At the edge of the box, Lancaster flashed a shot that found Kennedy Clountz, who’s ensuing shot fell to Brenna Brosam who tapped it in to take the lead.

Brosam’s first-career goal came at when the Frogs needed it most. In what was a stalemate for much of the second half, Brosam’s finish opened the gates for TCU to impose its dominance.

Just one minute later in the 83rd when Lancaster found the back of the to put a wrap on a tremendous performance by the Horned Frogs. With Messiah Bright's shot parried on the first attempt, Lancaster cleaned it up and laced a right-footed shot past Krusinski.



Advancing to the Round of 32, Head Coach Eric Bell and his team will begin preparations for their match on Friday, Nov. 18 against the Michigan State Spartans.

