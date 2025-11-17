TCU Women's Basketball Soars Into Top 10 in AP Poll
Mark Campbell and TCU women’s basketball continue to make statements that they’re here to stay. After taking down a top 10 NC State team on the road on Sunday afternoon, the Horned Frogs rose to No. 10 in the latest AP poll. Additionally, it’s the earliest TCU has ever been ranked in the top 10 in program history.
Only three other Big 12 schools are ranked alongside the Horned Frogs: Baylor (No. 7), Iowa State (No. 12), Oklahoma State (No. 18) and West Virginia (No. 23). Texas and Oklahoma, two former Big 12 teams, came in at No. 4 and No. 8, respectively.
Where Does Everyone Else Stack Up with the Frogs?
Maryland came in right ahead of the Frogs at No. 9, with USC, which just suffered a loss to No. 2 South Carolina, falling right behind at No. 11.
The reigning national champion UConn Huskies were the consensus No. 1 team, as they received 28 of 32 first-place votes. The other teams receiving first-place votes were No. 2 South Carolina (3) and No. 3 UCLA (1).
The SEC led the way with eight teams ranked while the Big Ten trailed right behind with seven. The ACC had four teams in the top 25 and the lone Big East representative was UConn. The entire poll was filled with teams from the Power Five – no mid-major program was ranked.
Mark Campbell’s Program Is Here to Stay
TCU was ranked No. 17 in the preseason, which was the highest placement it had had in the AP poll in program history. Now that it has continued to win games – including Sunday afternoon’s tilt in Raleigh – the media members who vote on the poll have finally decided that the Horned Frogs aren’t going to be a one-hit wonder. Even without the likes of Hailey Van Lith, Sedona Prince and Madison Conner, the Frogs are still going to be a contender, and the national media is finally taking notice.
That’s mainly because of the prolific play by fresh and old faces. The old guard includes players like Donovyn Hunter and Maddie Scherr, both of whom were on the roster last season, though Scherr missed the entire campaign with a back injury. Then there are new additions such as Olivia Miles – the top transfer in this past offseason’s portal class – Marta Suarez, and Clara Silva that have provided a major boost to the operation. Add all that up, and one has a team that arguably has more depth than last year’s squad that went to the Elite Eight.