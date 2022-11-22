Skip to main content
TCU Women’s Soccer: TCU unable to overcome No. 1-Seed Notre Dame

TCU Soccer Twitter

TCU Women’s Soccer: TCU unable to overcome No. 1-Seed Notre Dame

Another successful campaign ends in the Sweet 16

The Horned Frogs took on No. 1-seed Notre Dame in the Third Round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday.

It was another chilly night in South Bend, Indiana in which the Horned Frogs’ formidable defense was tested against a fabulous Notre Dame attack.

The Fighting Irish piled on the pressure early, but TCU remained stout with Lauren Kellett coming up with big stops to keep the game level early on.

With TCU soaking up the pressure, Notre Dame broke through in the 20th minute with a goal from Olivia Wingate. Assisted by Kiki Van Zanten, Wingate snuck a low, right-footed shot in the bottom corner, past a diving Kellett.

It was a well placed finish that put the Fighting Irish ahead in the first half. The Horned Frogs will be frustrated with how the goal was conceded as Notre Dame forced a sloppy turnover in the TCU half.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Despite going down early, the Horned Frogs responded well. They continued playing a sharp, possessive style, working to move the ball around the field. TCU had a few chances to equalize, but saves from Mackenzie Wood kept the Fighting Irish ahead.

In the 62nd minute, TCU came closest when Messiah Bright got her head onto the end of a corner. Her sharp header nearly went in for the equalizer, but it struck the outside of the post.

Just a few minutes later, Notre Dame doubled its lead with a curled shot from Maddie Mercado. From beyond the box, Mercado curled in a shot with pure finesse that found its way past the outstretched arms of Kellett.

While the Horned Frogs’ season came to an end against the Fighting Irish, it is still a season to be proud of. A fantastic campaign saw TCU place second in the Big 12, and while some senior players have played their final games for TCU, the team is in phenomenal hands with Head Coach Eric Bell, who is destined to take this team to the next level for years to come.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

Kansas State sophomore running back Deuce Vaughn (22) gains yards in the second half of Saturday's Sunflower Showdown against Kansas at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Nov. 6, 2021. The Wildcats won 35-10.
Football

Big 12 Football: Week 13 Matchups And Predictions

By Barry Lewis
Members of the Iowa State football team take the field prior to kickoff against West Virginia during a NCAA football game at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Football

Dear Opponent: Iowa State

By Tyler Brown
5L3A9640
Football

Iowa State at TCU: Odds, Spread, and Point Total Prediction

By Nathan Cross
Nov 20, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard R.J. Davis (4) reacts in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center
Basketball

Men's Basketball Poll Watching Week 3: Frogs Fall Out Of Top 25

By Barry Lewis
TCU Volleyball Senior Day
More Sports

TCU Volleyball: Frogs Keep it Rolling with Four Consecutive Wins

By Zion Trammell
5L3A9369
Football

Football Poll Watching Week 13: USC Moves To No. 5

By Barry Lewis
Nov 19, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; The TCU Horned Frogs celebrate the victory over the Baylor Bears after place kicker Griffin Kell (39) kicks the game winning field goal against the Bears as time expires at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Football

SI Dialogues: SECond Best

By Tyler Brown
Clint Baylor 2022
Football

TCU Fans During the 2022 Baylor Game (Feat. Baylor Fans)

By Ryann Zeller