TCU Athletics: Think NIL Announces Eight New Ambassadors

Think NIL, a TCU collective, announced eight new TCU student-athletes have signed to become Think NIL Ambassadors, a program that allows the athletes to benefit from their name/image/likeness (NIL). These students represent eight of TCU’s non-revenue sports and include the first representatives from TCU’s women’s sports.

The new Think NIL Ambassadors are:

Messiah Bright –Soccer

Robert Gregory – Men’s Track & Field

Hailey Hamlett – Beach Volleyball

Kristen Hemphill – Rifle

Alec Hubbard – Men’s Swimming & Diving

Gracie Morris – Women’s Track & Field

Patricia Morris – Women’s Basketball

Taylor Raiola – Indoor Volleyball

This month marks the first anniversary since the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) changed its policy to allow student-athletes to monetize their NIL through partnerships with local and national businesses. Through these brand partnerships, athletes can turn their successes in their sports into providing supplemental financial resources to assist with the cost of attending college.

Think NIL was explicitly created to manage the new landscape of funding opportunities for athletes. The leadership at Think NIL has many years of experience and expertise in compliance and regulations regarding student-athletes. They are positioned to be the market leader in a competitive environment for TCU student-athletes.

Think NIL Ambassadorships are a donor-centric model for Think NIL to collaborate directly with fans and donors who wish to contribute funds that go directly to the student-athletes. To date, Think NIL has now signed 24 TCU student-athletes as Ambassadors.

“Think NIL is committed to promoting all of TCU’s sports and any student-athlete wanting to collaborate with us,” said Brent Cunningham, Think NIL Vice President of Operations. “These new ambassadors represent the first ones away from the major revenue sports of football, men’s basketball, and baseball. They provide an entirely new audience for our content promotion while engaging our donors even more.”

“Last month, the country celebrated the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which provided equal opportunity for women’s sports,” said Cunningham. “We are extremely glad to welcome our first six women to the Think NIL team. We are excited to have all eight new ambassadors join our ever-growing team as we look to continue leading the NIL landscape for TCU student-athletes. We are committed to operating within the vision of TCU Athletics and remain in lockstep with their values.”

“The NIL initiative has given athletes of all genders and sports such an influential opportunity,” said Patricia Morris of TCU’s Women’s Basketball and one of the new Think NIL Ambassadors. “I am grateful to be working with Think NIL as one of their initial female athletes because this partnership will give me the chance to connect with fans of TCU athletics and learn more about expanding my own platform.”

TCU fans can donate to Think NIL. They can direct where they want their funds to be used. They can designate a specific athlete, a specific TCU team, and/or a specific business partner. Those interested in knowing more or wanting to donate can visit their website at ThinkNIL.com.

About Think NIL

Think NIL is a Fort Worth-based, fully staffed TCU collective led by a TCU Neeley School of Business Alumni and experienced Media & Entertainment Executive & Serial Entrepreneur, in addition to a former TCU Athletics administrative veteran.

