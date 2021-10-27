Weekend Wrap-up: Soccer and Equestrian Continue to Impress

Forget about the woes the football team has brought to Frogs fans. The other fútbol team on campus is ranked seventh in the nation and is on a five game winning streak with one game left to play in the regular season.

The Women’s Rifle team remains undefeated, having beaten both teams from The Citadel as they head to play Army at West Point.

Here is the weekend wrap-up of highlights beyond the gridiron:

Cross Country

Eight members of the Horned Frogs Cross Country team were honored as 2021 Academic All-Big 12 Cross Country Team. Six of them are first-team selections and two are second team.

There are 31 honorees that hold a 4.00 grade point average. TCU’s Christopher Vescovo is one of them.

First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA. Second team members hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.

First Team:

· Lakelin Conrad, senior studying Neuroscience from Wichita, Kansas

· Ryan Martin, sophomore studying Economics from Rochester, New York

· Chris Vescovo, red-shirt sophomore studying Political Science from Austin

· Mariana Martinez, sophomore studying Business from Mexico City

· Jasmin Muhammad-Graham, sophomore studying Criminal Justice from Brooklyn, New York

· Lailah White, sophomore studying Film/TV/Digital Media from Brooklyn

Second Team:

· Ethan Anderson, sophomore studying Business from Seattle, Washington

· Gabriel Diaz, sophomore studying Criminal Justice from Liberty Hill, Texas

Next Up: The teams compete at the Big 12 Championships October 29 in Stillwater.

Equestrian

The sixth-ranked TCU Equestrian team fell to the fourth-ranked Oklahoma State team 12-6 on Saturday.

Next Up: TCU (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) travel to Brookings, South Dakota for two meets against South Dakota State on October 28 and the University of Minnesota Crookston on October 29.

Men’s Golf

The TCU Men’s Golf team played in their final tournament of the fall. They played at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational in Alpharetta, Georgia. The Horned Frogs have the sixth toughest schedule in the country currently. Eight of the 14 teams played in the 2021 NCAA Championship, including national champion Pepperdine.

The team finished 11th with a 6-under-par score of 858. Pepperdine won the tournament with a 42-under-par score of 822.

Next Up: The Frogs resume tournament play on February 3 at the Amer Ari Intercollegiate tournament in Waikoloa, Hawaii.

Women’s Golf

The #12 TCU Women’s Golf team began play on Monday in its final tournament of the fall on Monday at The Ally in West Point, Mississippi. TCU is the only team playing not in the SEC. The 12-team field includes Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, and host Mississippi State.

Next up: The tournament concludes on October 27. The Frogs resume tournament play on February 21 at the ICON Invitational in Humble, TX.

Women’s Rifle

TCU Women’s Rifle team remains undefeated. Their aggregate score of 4,720 beat both The Citadel (4,561) and The Citadel Women’s team (4,309) in Charleston, South Carolina on Saturday.

The team fired a smallbore score of 2,344 and an air rifle score of 2,376. The Citadel finished with 2,251 in smallbore and 2,310 in air rifle, while the school’s women’s team finished with 2,086 and 2,223 respectively.

Stephanie Grundsoee led the TCU squad in smallbore with a career high 596, a mark that is the second-best in program history. Anne White set another career high with a 596 in air rifle and a 1,171 aggregate score.

Next up: TCU travels to West Point, New York to take on Army on October 30.

Women’s Soccer

The #7 TCU Women’s Soccer team continued their winning streak on Friday night beating Kansas State 3-2. The team was down 2-1 in the second half and rallied with two goals within a two-minute span to overcome the deficit.

The Frogs shut out the Wildcats in the first half and took a 1-0 lead at half, having out shot KSU 12-2 in the first half. KSU scored quickly in the second half and then again 10 minutes later. TCU then went on the attack and tied the game with a goal by Gracie Brian. Less than two minutes later, Camryn Lancaster put the Frogs in the lead in the 68th minute.

This was the 14th victory for the Frogs this season, tying the school record set in 2008. The attendance was 2,680, the fourth largest in program history. TCU is unbeaten in the last six games (5-0-1) and has won five in a row. Messiah Bright tallied her ninth goal of the season and 31st of her career. She also added her fifth assist of the season and 13th of her career. She now has 75 points in her career, tying her for second all-time with Sarah Campbell (1986-89).

Next up: TCU (14-2-1, 6-1-1) closes out the regular season Thursday, October 28 at Texas Tech at 7 p.m. The match can be seen on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Women’s Volleyball

Kansas State came to Fort Worth for a two-game series against TCU. TCU won the match Thursday 3-1 (26-24, 25-17, 23-25, 25-16). KSU then split the series winning 3-1 (23-25, 25-15, 25-14, 25-21) on Friday.

In Thursday’s match, Madilyn Cole, a redshirt sophomore, stood out with 10 blocks as the Horned Frogs held the Wildcats to their lowest hitting percentage against a Big 12 opponent since 2015.

Friday, the Horned Frogs could not find consistent offense after winning the opening set. Dani Dennison, senior, set the program record for consecutive matches played. She has played in 127 straight matches over her career. She led the team with 15 digs, improving her career total to 1,485, the most in program history.

Next up: TCU (8-10, 2-6) travel to Lubbock to play two matches versus Texas Tech on November 5-6.

Upcoming Events:

October 28 – Equestrian at South Dakota State

October 28 – Women’s Soccer at Texas Tech

October 29 – Cross Country (Men’s and Women’s) compete at the Big 12 Championships in Stillwater

October 29 – Swimming and Diving host SMU

October 30 – Women’s Rifle at Army

October 31 – Women’s Soccer compete in the Big 12 Quarterfinals in Round Rock

