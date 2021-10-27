    • October 27, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballFrogs in the ProsMore SportsKF ForumPodcastRecruitingMem'ries SweetSI TIXShop
    Search
    Weekend Wrap-up: Soccer and Equestrian Continue to Impress
    Publish date:

    Weekend Wrap-up: Soccer and Equestrian Continue to Impress

    Soccer finishes the regular season on a five-game winning streak while Equestrian remains undefeated.
    Author:

    Photo: Twitter @CoachEricBell

    Forget about the woes the football team has brought to Frogs fans. The other fútbol team on campus is ranked seventh in the nation and is on a five game winning streak with one game left to play in the regular season.

    The Women’s Rifle team remains undefeated, having beaten both teams from The Citadel as they head to play Army at West Point.

    Here is the weekend wrap-up of highlights beyond the gridiron:

    Cross Country

    Eight members of the Horned Frogs Cross Country team were honored as 2021 Academic All-Big 12 Cross Country Team. Six of them are first-team selections and two are second team.

    There are 31 honorees that hold a 4.00 grade point average. TCU’s Christopher Vescovo is one of them.

    First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA. Second team members hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.

    First Team:

    · Lakelin Conrad, senior studying Neuroscience from Wichita, Kansas

    · Ryan Martin, sophomore studying Economics from Rochester, New York

    · Chris Vescovo, red-shirt sophomore studying Political Science from Austin

    · Mariana Martinez, sophomore studying Business from Mexico City

    · Jasmin Muhammad-Graham, sophomore studying Criminal Justice from Brooklyn, New York

    · Lailah White, sophomore studying Film/TV/Digital Media from Brooklyn

    Second Team:

    · Ethan Anderson, sophomore studying Business from Seattle, Washington

    · Gabriel Diaz, sophomore studying Criminal Justice from Liberty Hill, Texas

    Next Up: The teams compete at the Big 12 Championships October 29 in Stillwater.

    Equestrian

    The sixth-ranked TCU Equestrian team fell to the fourth-ranked Oklahoma State team 12-6 on Saturday.

    Next Up: TCU (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) travel to Brookings, South Dakota for two meets against South Dakota State on October 28 and the University of Minnesota Crookston on October 29.

    Men’s Golf

    The TCU Men’s Golf team played in their final tournament of the fall. They played at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational in Alpharetta, Georgia. The Horned Frogs have the sixth toughest schedule in the country currently. Eight of the 14 teams played in the 2021 NCAA Championship, including national champion Pepperdine.

    The team finished 11th with a 6-under-par score of 858. Pepperdine won the tournament with a 42-under-par score of 822.

    Next Up: The Frogs resume tournament play on February 3 at the Amer Ari Intercollegiate tournament in Waikoloa, Hawaii.

    Women’s Golf

    The #12 TCU Women’s Golf team began play on Monday in its final tournament of the fall on Monday at The Ally in West Point, Mississippi. TCU is the only team playing not in the SEC. The 12-team field includes Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, and host Mississippi State.

    Next up: The tournament concludes on October 27. The Frogs resume tournament play on February 21 at the ICON Invitational in Humble, TX.

    Women’s Rifle

    TCU Women’s Rifle team remains undefeated. Their aggregate score of 4,720 beat both The Citadel (4,561) and The Citadel Women’s team (4,309) in Charleston, South Carolina on Saturday.

    The team fired a smallbore score of 2,344 and an air rifle score of 2,376. The Citadel finished with 2,251 in smallbore and 2,310 in air rifle, while the school’s women’s team finished with 2,086 and 2,223 respectively.

    Stephanie Grundsoee led the TCU squad in smallbore with a career high 596, a mark that is the second-best in program history. Anne White set another career high with a 596 in air rifle and a 1,171 aggregate score.

    Next up: TCU travels to West Point, New York to take on Army on October 30.

    Women’s Soccer

    The #7 TCU Women’s Soccer team continued their winning streak on Friday night beating Kansas State 3-2. The team was down 2-1 in the second half and rallied with two goals within a two-minute span to overcome the deficit.

    The Frogs shut out the Wildcats in the first half and took a 1-0 lead at half, having out shot KSU 12-2 in the first half. KSU scored quickly in the second half and then again 10 minutes later. TCU then went on the attack and tied the game with a goal by Gracie Brian. Less than two minutes later, Camryn Lancaster put the Frogs in the lead in the 68th minute.

    This was the 14th victory for the Frogs this season, tying the school record set in 2008. The attendance was 2,680, the fourth largest in program history. TCU is unbeaten in the last six games (5-0-1) and has won five in a row. Messiah Bright tallied her ninth goal of the season and 31st of her career. She also added her fifth assist of the season and 13th of her career. She now has 75 points in her career, tying her for second all-time with Sarah Campbell (1986-89).

    Next up: TCU (14-2-1, 6-1-1) closes out the regular season Thursday, October 28 at Texas Tech at 7 p.m. The match can be seen on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

    Women’s Volleyball

    Kansas State came to Fort Worth for a two-game series against TCU. TCU won the match Thursday 3-1 (26-24, 25-17, 23-25, 25-16). KSU then split the series winning 3-1 (23-25, 25-15, 25-14, 25-21) on Friday.

    In Thursday’s match, Madilyn Cole, a redshirt sophomore, stood out with 10 blocks as the Horned Frogs held the Wildcats to their lowest hitting percentage against a Big 12 opponent since 2015.

    Friday, the Horned Frogs could not find consistent offense after winning the opening set. Dani Dennison, senior, set the program record for consecutive matches played. She has played in 127 straight matches over her career. She led the team with 15 digs, improving her career total to 1,485, the most in program history.

    Next up: TCU (8-10, 2-6) travel to Lubbock to play two matches versus Texas Tech on November 5-6.

    Upcoming Events:

    October 28 – Equestrian at South Dakota State

    October 28 – Women’s Soccer at Texas Tech

    October 29 – Cross Country (Men’s and Women’s) compete at the Big 12 Championships in Stillwater

    October 29 – Swimming and Diving host SMU

    October 30 – Women’s Rifle at Army

    October 31 – Women’s Soccer compete in the Big 12 Quarterfinals in Round Rock

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

    Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news!

    TCU hosts Kansas State with the fourth largest crowd in program history watching
    More Sports

    Weekend Wrap-up: Soccer and Equestrian Continue to Impress

    just now
    Gary Patterson and Players
    Football

    TCU releases depth chart: Week 9 vs. Kansas State

    13 hours ago
    Andrew Bauhs of College Football Tour visited TCU as his 88th stop on his journey to attend a game at all 130 FBS stadiums.
    Podcast

    The KillerFrogs E167: The College Football Tour

    14 hours ago
    tcu-vs-kansas-statejpg_SI
    Football

    Dear Opponent: Kansas State Football

    Oct 25, 2021
    Oct 23, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide fans celebrate with the traditional postgame cigar after a victory over the Tennessee Volunteers at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 52-24.
    Football

    Poll Watching: Week 9 - OSU, PSU Drop; Bama on the Rise

    Oct 25, 2021
    USATSI_15109834
    Football

    Football: Week 9 Big 12 Matchups and Predictions

    Oct 25, 2021
    Clint_WVU_Fans
    Football

    How TCU Fans Reacted During Loss To West Virginia

    Oct 25, 2021
    Oct 10, 2020; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) eludes the Kansas State Wildcats rush during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
    Football

    First Look: TCU Football at Kansas State

    Oct 24, 2021