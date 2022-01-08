Skip to main content
TCU Women's Soccer: Winebrenner Drafted in NWSL 4th Round

The senior was drafted by her hometown the KC Current;  she becomes the third draft pick in the Horned Frog program history.

National Women’s Soccer League

The senior was drafted by her hometown the KC Current;  she becomes the third draft pick in the Horned Frog program history.

The Kansas City Current of the National Women’s Soccer League picked Texas Christian University defender Jenna Winebrenner with their 41st selection. Winebrenner grew up in Kansas City and was a star player on her high school team at Park Hill High. Coming out of high school, Jenna was the number one ranked player in Missouri and was also ranked the number twenty-five player nationally.

Winebrenner was a graduate student transfer to TCU last year. She transferred after playing for four years at Notre Dame. She started in all 24 matches for the Horned Frogs on their epic run last season, including winning the Big 12 Championship and a place in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA post-season tournament.

Jenna was also one of five TCU women’s soccer team members that were recognized as first-team All-Midwest Region. Jenna had three assists and three shots on goal as a defender for the Horned Frogs in her final 24 games played in 2021. She ranked second on the team with 2,096 minutes played and was vital in helping TCU with a school record of 13 shutouts in 2021.

Winebrenner is now the third player in the TCU program’s history to be drafted into the NWSL. Ryan Williams was drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 draft by the NC Courage. And last year, Yazmeen Ryan became the highest-ever draft pick out of TCU, going number 6 overall to the Portland Thorns. 

