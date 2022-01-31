Women’s Tennis: TCU Suffers First Loss of the Season

TCU’s women’s tennis team started strong, winning their first four matches. On January 23, TCU hosted Northwestern State and Arkansas State and swept that doubleheader. Later in the week, the team traveled to Madison, WI, for a match versus Wisconsin.

In the doubleheader, TCU won all 10 of the completed matches that day, winning 19 of the 22 sets. TCU boasts six upper class students on its nine-player roster, but it was the underclassmen that carried the load that day. Jade Otway (freshman), Isabel Pascual (sophomore), and Helena Narmont (freshman) contributed four singles points, with Otway and Pascual combining to clinch the doubles point against NSU before each winning their doubles matches, with new partners, against Arkansas State.

On Thursday, January 27, the Horned Frogs traveled to Wisconsin and lost their match 2-5 in their first road match of the season.

Northwestern State – TCU wins 4-0

Otway did not collect any wins in the season’s opening weekend despite winning her opening set in both of her singles matches. TCU had clinched both duals before she was able to tally her wins. Against Northwestern State, she wasted no time and secured the first singles point of the day after she and Pascual had secured the doubles point at No. 3.

In the doubles matches, Pascual/Otway at No. 3 won their set 6-4 and was first to finish. Aleska Cveticanin/Stevie Kennedy at No. 1 won their set 7-5 to secure the doubles point for TCU.

In the singles matches, Otway was the first win as she defeated Viktorie Wojcikova 6-3, 6-2. Narmont then defeated Ayu Ishibashi 6-2, 6-2, and Alisa Soloveva defeated Rozalie Dohnalova 6-4, 6-4.

Arkansas State – TCU wins 4-0

In the second dual of the day, the Frogs continued their dominance on the courts. Pascual played at a high level for the day playing at the bottom of the lineup. She went 3-0 for the day, winning both doubles points and a convincing straight-set victory against Arkansas State.

In the doubles matches, Addy Guevara/Pascual won at No. 2 6-0 then Otway/Alissa Soloveva won at No. 3 6-1. In the singles, it was Pascual defeating Yasmine Humbert 6-3, 6-0; Otway defeating Sofia Vdovychenko 6-2, 6-3; and Kennedy defeating Nejla Zukic 6-1, 6-4.

Wisconsin – TCU loses 2-5

Wisconsin won four singles matches, and the doubles point to earn the dual. TCU lost the doubles point with losses at No. 1 and No. 3. Soloveva and Otway were leading their match at No. 2 when play was halted after Wisconsin clinched the point.

In singles play, Soloveva defended seven match points before taking down No. 59 Xinyu Cai in an impressive three-set match, 3-6, 7-6 (9), 7-6 (3-0, ret.). This was the best victory of the season for TCU. But it was not enough to win the dual.

Next up: TCU hosts Houston on Tuesday, February 1 at 2:30 p.m.

2022 Women’s Tennis Schedule/Results

January 15 vs. Incarnate Word – Won 4-0

January 15 vs. Abilene Christian – Won 4-0

January 23 vs. Northwestern State – Won 4-0

January 23 vs. Arkansas State – Won 4-0

January 27 at Wisconsin – Lost 2-5

February 1 vs. Houston

February 4 vs. UTSA

February 6 vs. Washington State

February 10 at LSU

February 13 at Alabama

February 19 at Texas A&M

February 23 vs. Stephen F. Austin

February 26 vs. Texas State

March 6 vs. UCSB

March 10 at Baylor

March 13 at Texas

March 18 at Kansas

March 20 at Kansas State

March 25 vs. West Virginia

March 27 vs. Iowa State

April 1 vs. Oklahoma

April 3 vs. Oklahoma State

April 9 vs. Prairie View A&M

April 10 at SMU

April 16 vs. Texas Tech

April 21 Big 12 Champion

