Women’s Tennis: TCU Remains Perfect on the Purple Courts

The TCU women’s tennis team is 6-1 after sweeping Houston (4-0) on February 1 and then beating the University of North Texas (4-2) on February 7. The Horned Frogs’ only loss this season was at Wisconsin on January 27.

The win over Houston set a record as it was the fifth-straight sweep at home, the longest in program history. All eight team members on the active roster contributed wins through the home sweep streak.

The UNT dual was initially not on the schedule, but due to inclement weather, last week both the UTSA and Washington State matches were canceled. UNT was added to fill those vacancies. Though the Frogs did not sweep this dual, thus ending the streak, they did come away with the win which included a three-set thriller won by Mercedes Aristegui.

Here are how both of those matches turned out:

Houston – TCU wins 4-0

February 1

In the doubles matches, Houston won the first match at No. 1, which meant the four Horned Frogs on the other two courts were up to a challenge. At No.3, Isabel Pascual and Addy Guevara stayed perfect on the season (3-0) winning 6-3. That left the match at No. 2 the one to determine the doubles point. Jade Otway and Alisa Soloveva were tied, 5-5 before getting a break then holding serve to win 7-5.

In singles play, Otway, at No. 6, won the first point quickly winning her match in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1. Soloveva, at No. 1, also won her match in straight sets 6-3, 6-4, giving TCU their third point. She has won all six of her completed matches this year. Aleksa Cveticanin clinched the sweep at No. 4, with a 6-1, 6-3 victory.

UNT – TCU wins 4-2

February 7

Just like the dual with Houston, the opposing team won the first match in doubles play, forcing the other two courts to step up in order to win the doubles point. Stevie Kennedy and Cveticanin, playing at No. 1, won their match 6-4. Pascual and Guevara, playing again together at No. 3, won their match 6-3 giving the Frogs the doubles point.

In singles play, Cveticanin, playing at No. 4, was the first to get a point, winning 6-2, 6-1. UNT then won two matches at No. 3 and No.1 which tied the dual 2-2. Otway then won in straight sets, 6-3,6-3, at No. 5. She improves to 5-0 in singles play and 8-2 overall as a Horned Frog. Both Aristegui and Pascual lost their first sets and then both won their second sets, forcing two matches to go to three sets. Aristegui was able to win a break and then won her third set 6-3 which clinched the victory for the Frogs.

Next up: TCU plays at LSU on February 10 then at Alabama on February 13.

2022 Women’s Tennis Schedule/Results

January 15 vs. Incarnate Word – Won 4-0

January 15 vs. Abilene Christian – Won 4-0

January 23 vs. Northwestern State – Won 4-0

January 23 vs. Arkansas State – Won 4-0

January 27 at Wisconsin – Lost 2-5

February 1 vs. Houston – Won 4-0

February 7 vs. UNT – Won 4-2

February 10 at LSU

February 13 at Alabama

February 19 at Texas A&M

February 23 vs. Stephen F. Austin

February 26 vs. Texas State

March 6 vs. UCSB

March 10 at Baylor

March 13 at Texas

March 18 at Kansas

March 20 at Kansas State

March 25 vs. West Virginia

March 27 vs. Iowa State

April 1 vs. Oklahoma

April 3 vs. Oklahoma State

April 9 vs. Prairie View A&M

April 10 at SMU

April 16 vs. Texas Tech

April 21 Big 12 Championship

