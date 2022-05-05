WATCH: The KillerMinute With TCU Kicker, Griffin Kell

KillerFrogs sits down with TCU kicker, Griffin Kell to talk about his path to TCU, all the new changes in the football program, NIL, portal, and more.

KillerFrogs' The KillerMinute is back this week with TCU's kicker, Griffen Kell. After watching the podcast, I think from here on out, I'll just refer to him as ol' Blue Eyes. Someone get Kell a NIL deal where he can show off those big blue eyes! But, I digress.

Join us, over the next 15 minutes, in getting to know one of TCU's beloved kickers, Griffin Kell, as Hunter Nix chats with him about a host of different things such as:

Kaz's strength and conditioning workouts. What word do the players wear on their shirts every workout?

Kell's journey to TCU. Which college gave him a full ride? Which college he originally committed to in Texas?

His friendship with TCU living legend, Jaden Oberkrom , and the reason why he ended up at TCU

, and the reason why he ended up at TCU What does he think of this season's changes in the coaching staff? And, what are some of the biggest changes?

Kell's hobbies and who he "hobbies" with...

His major and possible career choice

Kell's opinion on the Transfer Portal

Kell is a senior this year but has his extra Covid year remaining. Does he want to come back for the 2023 season?

and much more!

To read about Kell's awards, history, and stats visit TCU's Roster. Follow Kell on Twitter @griffen_kell and on Instagram, griffinkell

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.