Skip to main content

WATCH: The KillerMinute With TCU Kicker, Griffin Kell

KillerFrogs sits down with TCU kicker, Griffin Kell to talk about his path to TCU, all the new changes in the football program, NIL, portal, and more.

KillerFrogs' The KillerMinute is back this week with TCU's kicker, Griffen Kell.  After watching the podcast, I think from here on out, I'll just refer to him as ol' Blue Eyes. Someone get Kell a NIL deal where he can show off those big blue eyes!  But, I digress.

Join us, over the next 15 minutes, in getting to know one of TCU's beloved kickers, Griffin Kell, as Hunter Nix chats with him about a host of different things such as:

  • Kaz's strength and conditioning workouts.  What word do the players wear on their shirts every workout?
  • Kell's journey to TCU.  Which college gave him a full ride?  Which college he originally committed to in Texas?
  • His friendship with TCU living legend, Jaden Oberkrom, and the reason why he ended up at TCU
  • What does he think of this season's changes in the coaching staff? And, what are some of the biggest changes?
  • Kell's hobbies and who he "hobbies" with...
  • His major and possible career choice
  • Kell's opinion on the Transfer Portal
  • Kell is a senior this year but has his extra Covid year remaining. Does he want to come back for the 2023 season?
  • and much more!
Scroll to Continue

Read More

To read about Kell's awards, history, and stats visit TCU's Roster. Follow Kell on Twitter @griffen_kell and on Instagram, griffinkell

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.

FRyY_fcWYAAALEh
Baseball

Big 12 Baseball Power Rankings: Oklahoma State In Control

By Barry Lewis51 minutes ago
Luc Fomba and Jake Fearnley of TCU Men's Tennis
More Sports

TCU Tennis: The Favorites

By Tyler Brown7 hours ago
IMG_6385
Mem'ries Sweet

Mem’ries Sweet: Baseball Games Just Aren’t The Same These Days

By Barry Lewis8 hours ago
Daniela Alvarez and Tania Moreno of TCU's Beach Volleyball
More Sports

TCU Beach Volleyball: Let The Natty Pursuit Begin

By Barry Lewis18 hours ago
F6AC7DEF-6B59-488B-B99E-CFA75181A7F3
Mem'ries Sweet

Conversion Therapy: THE Rodney Bowens (Instrument Whisperer)

By Tyler BrownMay 4, 2022
Dec 30, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) runs after a catch against the Michigan State Spartans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Football

Biggest Wide Receiver Transfers For The 2022 College Football Season

By Brett GibbonsMay 4, 2022
Jake Fearnley of TCU Men's Tennis
More Sports

TCU Men’s Tennis Secures Nation’s Top Seed In Postseason Tournament

By Barry LewisMay 3, 2022
Twitter: @TCUTrackField
More Sports

TCU Track & Field Shows Out At The Alumni Muster Meet.

By Nicholas HowardMay 3, 2022