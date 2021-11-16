Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    The KillerFrogs Podcast Episode 168: Is TCU Ready for Prime Time?
    Publish date:

    The KillerFrogs Podcast Episode 168: Is TCU Ready for Prime Time?

    Will it be Deion, Dykes, or Napier?
    Author:

    Will it be Deion, Dykes, or Napier?

    On this week’s episode Sean, Shannon, and WC talk about the complete collapse in Stillwater as the Frogs lose 63-17 and more importantly discuss the search for the next head coach of the Frogs. Could TCU be ready for Prime Time or does Sonny Dykes have an insurmountable lead on the rest of the field of candidates? The panel is split as to what they want from the next head coach.

    Listen to the Entire Podcast Here

    54:10

    After a dismal display of football in Stillwater, the KillerFrogs team first discussed the game against Oklahoma State. 

    "Let's just finish the last two games, and see what the happens in the offseason," said Shannon Brazzell, member of the TCU Hall of Fame.

    "It was ugly all the way around," said W.C. Nix, also a member of the TCU Hall of Fame. "Everyone shared in this loss. People are not playing to their potential. They are just not playing hard to the end."

    Nix went on to compliment the Oklahoma State squad calling them the best team in the Big 12. 

    Read More

    "We could have played our best," he said. "And it wouldn't have mattered. That team was just that good."

    Brazzell acknowledged with both basketball teams off to a great start and the soccer team advancing in NCAA tournament that other sports are carrying the load for the Frogs right now. 

    The conversation then moved to who will be the new head coach for the Horned Frogs. The three seem to think the field has been narrowed to Sonny Dykes, current HC at SMU; Bill Napier, current HC at Louisiana; and Deion "Prime Time" Sanders, current HC at Jackson State. The podcast team acknowledged other rumors of the day, including those that TCU has moved on from Sanders as a potential candidate. 

    "We are trusting Donati to make the right decision," said Sean Foushee, moderator of the KillerFrogs podcast. "I have zero faith that he's going to do the right thing."

    A very spirited debate than continues with those three discussing these three potential coaches and what is needed from the new HC. Want to hear the entire discussion? Listen to the entire podcast

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

    Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news!

    FET21awVIAIyMaf
    Podcast

    The KillerFrogs Podcast Episode 168: Is TCU Ready for Prime Time?

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 3, 2012; Waco, TX, USA; The Kansas Jayhawks mascot rests on the field during the fourth quarter between the Jayhawks and the Baylor Bears at Floyd Casey Stadium. The Bears defeated the Jayhawks, 41-14.
    Football

    Dear Opponent: Kansas

    9 minutes ago
    David Ekdahl - TCU Swimming and Diving
    More Sports

    Weekend Wrap-up: Ekdahl Qualifies for Junior World Championships

    6 hours ago
    Clint_OSU
    Football

    TCU Fans During the OSU Beating, I Mean Football Game

    6 hours ago
    Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler (7) tries to runs past Iowa State's Lawrence White IV (11) during the Big 12 Championship Game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Iowa State Cyclones at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Oklahoma won 27-21. [Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman
    Football

    Football: Week 12 Big 12 Matchups and Predictions

    23 hours ago
    @TCUWomensBasketball- Photo of Coco Adika
    Basketball

    TCU Women's Basketball: Upcoming Opponents - Week of Nov. 15

    Nov 15, 2021
    @TCUBasketball- photo of team
    Basketball

    TCU Men's Basketball: Upcoming Opponents- Week of Nov. 15

    Nov 15, 2021
    USATSI_15246163
    Football

    First Look: Kansas at TCU Football

    Nov 15, 2021