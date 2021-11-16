The KillerFrogs Podcast Episode 168: Is TCU Ready for Prime Time?

On this week’s episode Sean, Shannon, and WC talk about the complete collapse in Stillwater as the Frogs lose 63-17 and more importantly discuss the search for the next head coach of the Frogs. Could TCU be ready for Prime Time or does Sonny Dykes have an insurmountable lead on the rest of the field of candidates? The panel is split as to what they want from the next head coach.

Listen to the Entire Podcast Here

54:10

After a dismal display of football in Stillwater, the KillerFrogs team first discussed the game against Oklahoma State.

"Let's just finish the last two games, and see what the happens in the offseason," said Shannon Brazzell, member of the TCU Hall of Fame.

"It was ugly all the way around," said W.C. Nix, also a member of the TCU Hall of Fame. "Everyone shared in this loss. People are not playing to their potential. They are just not playing hard to the end."

Nix went on to compliment the Oklahoma State squad calling them the best team in the Big 12.

"We could have played our best," he said. "And it wouldn't have mattered. That team was just that good."

Brazzell acknowledged with both basketball teams off to a great start and the soccer team advancing in NCAA tournament that other sports are carrying the load for the Frogs right now.

The conversation then moved to who will be the new head coach for the Horned Frogs. The three seem to think the field has been narrowed to Sonny Dykes, current HC at SMU; Bill Napier, current HC at Louisiana; and Deion "Prime Time" Sanders, current HC at Jackson State. The podcast team acknowledged other rumors of the day, including those that TCU has moved on from Sanders as a potential candidate.

"We are trusting Donati to make the right decision," said Sean Foushee, moderator of the KillerFrogs podcast. "I have zero faith that he's going to do the right thing."

A very spirited debate than continues with those three discussing these three potential coaches and what is needed from the new HC. Want to hear the entire discussion? Listen to the entire podcast.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news!