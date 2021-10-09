    • October 9, 2021
    Recruiting News: Meet the 2022 Commits

    Photo: © Lauren Roberts/Times Record News, Wichita Falls Times Record News via Imagn Content Services, LLC

    Publish date:

    TCU has 11 commitments for the upcoming signing class
    Author:

    This week’s edition of recruiting news looks at the Frogs commitments so far in the upcoming signing class. TCU currently has 11 commitments, 12 if you count D’Arco Perkins-McAllister. However, this high ranking 4-star standout from Nashville, Tennessee reclassified as a 2021 signee and enrolled at TCU for Fall classes instead of signing in the 2022 class.

    Cade McConnell – OL – Choctaw, OK

    6’5”, 290 lbs. – Choctaw High School

    McConnell is a highly rated 3star recruit out of Oklahoma. He is a player that has prototypical size to play major college ball in the trenches. Committed on 2/14/2021.

    Mathew Golden – WR – Klein, TX

    6’1”, 190 lbs. – Klein Cain High School

    Golden is a 4-star rated wideout from the Houston area. This highly sought-after receiver that some view as college ready, committed to the Frogs on 6/21/2021.

    Tevita Noa – TE – Salt Lake City, UT

    6’3”, 250 lbs. – Snow Junior College

    Tevita is 3-star rated TE recruit from the Salt Lake City area. TCU coaches were impressed with his athleticism that earned him an offer. Tevita committed to TCU on 6/21/2021.

    Trevon McAlpine – DL – Saraland, AL

    6’3”, 280 lbs. – Saraland High School

    McAlpine is expected to play on the inside for the Frogs. This 3-star recruit committed to TCU on 6/26/2021.

    Joseph Adedire -DL – Mansfield, TX

    6’3”, 250 lbs. – Mansfield Summit High School

    Adedire is a highly rated 3-star recruit that is on the cusp of 4-star status. He may play either on the inside or the outside for the Frogs. He committed on 7/9/2021.

    Ja’dais Richard – S – West Monroe, LA

    6’2”, 205 lbs. – West Monroe High School

    Richard has the size that Coach Gary Patterson covets at the safety position. This Louisiana 3-star recruit committed to the Frogs on 7/30/2021.

    Ajay Allen – RB – Monroe, LA

    5’11”, 182 lbs. – Neville High School

    Allen flew under the radar until this season. The Covid-affected season of 2020 kept him hidden off many programs’ radars. That is no longer the case, as this 3-star recruit from the “Boot” has been turning many heads and garnering attention this season. Frogs hope to hang onto him. He committed on 8/3/2021.

    Seth Martin – OL – Fort Worth, TX

    6’3” 285 lbs. – Everman High School

    Martin is expected to play on the interior for the Frogs. This 3-star Fort Worth native committed to TCU on 8/12/2021.

    DJ Allen – WR – Gladewater, TX

    5’11, 190 lbs. – Gladewater High School

    This 4-star receiver was highly sought and hails from the same high school as past Frogs great running back, Tony Jeffery. If you know this reference, then most likely you have a double-digit age that starts with a 5 or more. DJ committed to TCU on 8/13/2021.

    Jaylon Guilbeau – Port Arthur, TX

    5’11”, 175 lbs. -Memorial High School

    This high-rated 4-star recruit is considered by some as the crown jewel in this current class so far. This former Longhorns commit gives Patterson a highly athletic and good size at the corner for his defense. Expectations are high for Guilbeau. He committed to the Frogs on 9/26/2021.

    Major Everhart – RB -Amarillo, TX

    5’11”, 170 lbs. – Tascosa High School

    Everhart is the Frogs most recent commit and has been impressive so far this season. He can have an impact at running back or lining up in the slot. Also, don’ be surprised to see him work his way onto kickoff or punt return duty. This high rated 3-star committed to TCU on 10/7/2021.

    Amarillo Tascosa's Major Everhart runs for a touchdown against Flower Mound Marcus Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.
