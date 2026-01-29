TCU Loses to No. 10 Houston Despite Another Spirited Effort

The Frogs are tired of moral victories in big games, but Houston would not be the game that would change this. The No. 10 Cougars went into Schollmaier Arena to beat TCU 79-70.

It started with a slow offensive start for Jamie Dixon's squad. The Frogs had just 30 points to Houston's 43 at the end of the first half.

They shot just 40.7 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three-point range, and a technical foul from Coach Dixon to end the half surely did not help. The Frog frontcourt of David Punch and Xavier Edmonds combined for 18 of 30 points in the first 20 minutes.

However, TCU's defense woke up to start the second half. Getting stops sparked a Frog run that cut the Cougar lead to two on three separate occasions.

The game came down to the Frogs' inability to stop Houston's Kingston Flemings and Emanuel Sharp. This duo had a combined 50 points on 16-32 FG and a perfect 14-14 FT.

After lots of foul calls and free throws, the Cougars finished with a nine-point win to bounce back from their rare Big 12 loss at Texas Tech. Edmonds and Punch finished with a combined 34 points while no other Frog entered double-digit points.

The Frogs have now seen top NBA prospect freshmen guards Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa, and Kingston Flemings all drop 25+ points on them. This year's Big 12 has some of the most elite talent of any conference ever.

Houston's Kelvin Sampson said postgame that Jamie Dixon has been one of the best coaches in the nation for a long time and puts the Frogs in a position to win every game. This is very complimentary for TCU one of the highest thought of coaches in the country.

“Jamie’s been one of the best coaches for a long time…they’re always in a position to win.”



Houston HC Kelvin Sampson compliments what TCU has done this season. pic.twitter.com/9YFUiI8wF3 — Nick Girimonte (@GirimonteNicky) January 29, 2026

Both Edmonds and Punch talked about how TCU is so close to pulling out these top 10 wins, and their fight and propel them later in the season. With a Big 12 schedule they will have lots of opportunities going forward.

“We know we can compete with anybody. Starting to sound like a broken record, but we just have to find a way to put it all together.”



Xavier Edmonds on TCU’s confidence pic.twitter.com/wMhtHk6AAq — Nick Girimonte (@GirimonteNicky) January 29, 2026

There was a fan turnout in this one, totaling 6863 in Schollmaier Arena. Punch talked postgame about the fans, specifically the students, meaning a lot in the effort.

“I was amazed. It was the most beautiful thing I’ve seen all year.”



David Punch on TCU’s student turnout vs. No. 10 Houston pic.twitter.com/pzMchaQ2xy — Nick Girimonte (@GirimonteNicky) January 29, 2026

Up next, the Frogs play at Colorado on Sunday at 1 pm CT. This will be a big coin flip game that the Frogs really need to have to improve their NCAA Tournament resume.

