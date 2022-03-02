Tony and Rema F.O.R.ever (Part Two)

I would like to restate unequivocally I am an F.O.R. To those in Frogdom not in the know, or who unwisely failed to read my last profile of Tony and Rema, published Feb. 4th, an F.O.R. translates as "Friend of Rema's," and the purpose of this profile is simple: for me to remain one. I assure you, Dear Reader, death itself is preferable to the alternative.

Having covered how Tony and Rema became involved in TCU athletics, and what the significance of TCU's athletic program is to them, it becomes clear to me the precise nature of their dynamic.

You see, Tony is a photographer. And if Tony prefers to be behind the camera, Rema certainly prefers to be before it.

"My favorite game was against Utah at home when we were Mountain West," Rema says. "2009. We won. We got to go down on the field. Very few TCU games have you been allowed to be on the field. I jumped down and started running toward the big crowd and the camera. The camera man would always go to us because I always go nuts. When that camera is there, I’m pushing everyone away and I lose my mind. I have pushed kids out of the way for me to be on the camera doing this (Frog sign)."

But that is not to say Tony isn't capable of his own outward fanaticism, which Rema mentions: "Tell him about the time you painted your face purple."

Tony smiles. "I did. I painted my whole face purple. I don't remember the game. What game was that?"

"What game was that?" Rema asks simultaneously.

"It was one of the games in the AT&T stadium I decided to do that. But I don't do that kind of thing often. I barely even talk to anybody. Because I'm watching the game.”

"I hate sitting by Tony at football games," Rema says, laughing. "Because he doesn't talk. Steven (Leal) and Brian (Hemann) and I hang out. I'm the girl of the group. I know what's going on, but I don't see everything they see. But I see other things. We watch the game, then we go back to the house and watch the TV and I get to point out what I saw and that I was right."

I have in the course of the past hour learned never to dispute this singular rule: Rema is right. Always.

Tony amends the statement: "But we don't leave until the end of the game."

Rema: "No we don't. Win or lose."

Tony: "I can't remember a TCU game where I left before the end of the game. It doesn't matter if you're losing 80-0. I'm there until the end of the game."

We discuss the Alamo Bowl comeback briefly, the Rose Bowl, and their favorite away game--2005, TCU vs. Oklahoma at Oklahoma--which naturally brings up Gary Patterson, as well as the NIL and transfer portal. Here, Rema finds her element.

"I love Gary," she says, almost daring me to object, which, of course, I don't, having penned a paean to him in my first article for SI. "But he's a hardass. And some people respond to that and some people don't. And as for Chris (Del Conte), I'd follow him anywhere. I don't blame Gary for following Chris. We wouldn't be where we are if it weren't for Chris. But like I say Gary's a hardass. And some kids think they're hot shots and don't want to listen to the coach. So now there's the NIL and transfer portal, and to me, there's no accountability. These little jerks are going to do whatever they want now."

Rema allows a pause before saying: "Now there's Sonny Dykes. Was I excited about him coming in? I'd say no. I wanted Deion Sanders because that would have been something fun and different. But when he got introduced here comes the helicopter--this is what it's supposed to be! This is what makes it exciting! He starts talking. I don't want to like him. But he's talking really well. Gives a great little speech. Then I listened to the press conference, and I can't not like him. What he said about the portal: 'why are we making this kids miserable and making them stay somewhere? The portal helps them make a decision for themselves and they're not trapped.' And that got me thinking. NIL is here and it's here to stay. Let's make the best of it."

Of course, this is not to suggest Rema was mistaken regarding her prior misgivings about NIL and the transfer portal. After another pause, she says: "But we have to teach those kids finance." Hence, accountability. Or at least, accounting.

Season ticket holders, who have been following TCU football for almost two decades, they give a summary of opposing team's fans. "Tech? They're loud and crazy. Freaking a blast! The fans are super nice to me," Rema says. "Texas fans are the worst. I think they're rude and arrogant and you can write all that because I MEAN it."

"No problem, Rema."

"West Virginia," she continues. "We’ve always had a great time up there. Very welcoming. At McDonald’s a West Virginia fan paid for our breakfast. I don’t have a problem with Baylor . . ."

I must make a dirty face because she is quick to say: "Everyone hates Baylor. I’ve never had a problem with them. All the controversy? They were more publicized than others. I did not like going to the Baylor game with TCU kids screaming you rapists! This is not the time to be running your mouth. It’s embarrassing to be the opposing team talking like that. If you want to dog about people coming to our house and talking crap don’t go somewhere else and talk crap."

"Oklahoma? Oklahoma State?" I ask.

"I like everyone but Texas."

We conclude the discussion with Rema's favorite sport, women's basketball, and how much she and Tony love to take their grandson, Braedon Beblowski, on the road with them.

And, as is often the case, the couple upsets expectation, as it is Tony who speaks first.

"I like women's basketball because they’re more enthusiastic at times even though they may not be as successful in the win column. They try to engage more with fan base as well. After every game, the women would sign autographs for all the kids. They don’t do that anymore, but through the years they’ve tried to engage more with the fan base."

Rema: "So, Tony, is right. They do engage with the fans more. We have a grandson, and we've taken him to football since he was four, and then we started taking him to the basketball games and he was the ball kid. He did it every year for several years. He got to know the girls and the girls were very nice to him. And that was exciting. But we had access to all the girls. The Ice Cream Social is prior to the season. They serve ice cream, you come in and you get to meet the team."

It is then I venture to ask if Rema has a favorite player. Her reply is prompt: "Tavy Diggs. I love her. I think she’s a good player, I think she’s well-rounded with her basketball knowledge. She could be a little better at rebounding, but she’s aware of where she’s at in the paint and when she’s making those attempts she’s usually very successful. To me, she’s very exciting to watch."

Needless to say, being a sports ignoramus and an F.O.R., though I can't name a favorite player, I can undoubtedly name a favorite couple of fans.

