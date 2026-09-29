The 2030 prospect already has offers from both TCU and SMU. He talks about his early varsity experience, staying close to home and the parts of his game he wants to develop.

TCU football is getting an early look at a local wide receiver with plenty of time to grow. Ben Cornist, a 2030 prospect from Lake Dallas High School, has received offers from both the Horned Frogs and SMU.

At 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, Cornist already has the size that draws attention at the position. He is also producing as a freshman. I spoke with him about playing varsity football, the attention from two Dallas–Fort Worth programs and what he hopes to improve before his high school career is over.

An Early Start at Lake Dallas

Cornist plays for a Lake Dallas program in its first season under head coach Jeremy Males, who previously served as the Falcons’ offensive coordinator. I asked how the program has prepared him for the next level. Cornist said, "Lake Dallas plays great competition every week, and I have been able to play at the varsity level early on, so that will help my game in the future."

Lake Dallas is 3-1, and Cornist has made an early impact. Through four games, he has 14 receptions for 268 yards and five receiving touchdowns, an average of more than 19 yards per catch. He has contributed on defense, too, with two tackles for loss.

TCU fans know what a big Texas wide receiver can become in Fort Worth. Josh Doctson, Quentin Johnston and Savion Williams each brought a different skill set to the Horned Frogs’ offense. Cornist is at the beginning of his own high school career, but his size and early production explain why recruiters are watching.

After a great conversation with Coach Joshua Drayden and Coach Malcolm Kelly, I’m blessed to receive an offer from TCU. pic.twitter.com/on3YtlNQy2 — Ben Cornist (@Bencornist24) September 23, 2026

TCU and SMU Make Early Offers

TCU and SMU are Cornist’s two publicly announced offers. Receiving that attention as a freshman is a milestone, though there is a long road between an early offer and a college decision. I asked what the Power Four interest means to him. Cornist said, "It means that the future sounds bright as long as I keep working hard."

That answer fits where he is in the recruiting process. Cornist has years to develop and evaluate his options. The offers show that two nearby programs see potential in what he has already put on the field.

TCU has continued to pursue Texas talent, including 2028 wide receiver Jacolby Campbell. Cornist gives the staff another young receiver to follow close to home.

I asked what staying in the Dallas–Fort Worth area could mean to him. "I'd of course like being close to friends and family, but right now I'm open to any opportunity," Cornist said.

It is a measured answer from a 15-year-old. Being near family appeals to him, but he is leaving his options open while he learns more about the programs recruiting him.

What Cornist Wants to Improve

An offer this early is partly about what a player can become. Cornist already has a sizable frame and has shown he can make plays downfield. When asked which part of his game he most wants to sharpen during high school. He replied, "I want to improve my route running and yards after catch."

Those are two areas that could make his production even more meaningful as he gains experience. Lake Dallas quarterback Bode McDaniel is a sophomore, giving the two young players an opportunity to keep building their connection.

For now, Cornist has an early varsity role, strong receiving numbers and offers from both TCU and SMU. His recruitment has plenty of time to take shape. The Horned Frogs have made sure they are part of the conversation from the start.

For more on the program’s approach to in-state talent, read why top Texas recruits continue choosing TCU, and follow our TCU recruiting coverage.

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