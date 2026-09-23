TCU travels to Orlando on Saturday to face UCF in the Horned Frogs’ first true road game and Big 12 opener. The Knights are 2-1, but their results have varied sharply depending on whether they can establish the run. So what should TCU football expect?

Meet the UCF Knights

UCF entered 2026 looking to rebound from a 5-7 season in which it won just one Big 12 game. The Knights opened with a 73-6 win over Bethune-Cookman, fell 12-7 at Pitt, then beat Georgia State 44-30 at home.

Those scores alone do not tell the whole story. UCF’s offense rolled against Bethune-Cookman, stalled against Pitt and found its ground game again against Georgia State. The questions facing TCU’s upcoming Big 12 opponents are becoming clearer now that each team has played three games.

Keyone Jenkins Takes Over at Quarterback

UCF quarterback Keyone Jenkins has taken over for Alonza Barnett III after a hamstring injury. | Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentine

UCF began the season with James Madison transfer Alonza Barnett III as its starting quarterback. Barnett suffered a hamstring injury late in the Pitt game, and FIU transfer Keyone Jenkins started against Georgia State. Barnett was reported to be out for multiple weeks, making Jenkins the quarterback TCU is preparing to face.

Jenkins gives the Knights another rushing option. Against Georgia State, he scored twice on the ground, including on a designed quarterback run near the goal line. His first UCF start also showed that the Knights can win without asking him to carry the offense through the air.

That puts added pressure on TCU to account for both Jenkins and running back Duke Watson. A defense focused entirely on Watson could give Jenkins room to extend drives with his legs.

What UCF’s Three Games Reveal

The Knights ran for 360 yards in their opener against Bethune-Cookman. Watson led the way with 110 yards on seven carries, and UCF scored 73 points.

Pitt presented a much tougher test. The Panthers held UCF to 20 rushing yards and 206 total yards in a 12-7 win. The Knights’ defense kept them close, but their offense could not sustain enough drives to finish the comeback.

UCF’s ground game returned against Georgia State. Watson rushed for a career-high 177 yards and two touchdowns, while Jenkins added two rushing scores in the Knights’ 44-30 win. Georgia State moved the ball against UCF, however, giving TCU opportunities to study on both sides of the ball.

The difference between the Pitt and Georgia State games gives the Horned Frogs a straightforward defensive priority: make UCF earn its yards without allowing Watson or Jenkins to turn a crease into a big play.

What Should TCU Expect on Saturday?

Watson is the player TCU must locate on every snap. He has the speed to punish missed assignments, and UCF has shown it will lean on its rushing attack when it is working. Jenkins adds another threat in short-yardage and red-zone situations.

TCU also needs a clean offensive game. Pitt showed that UCF’s defense can keep the Knights in contention even when their offense struggles. For the Horned Frogs, the Big 12 opener will test whether their preparation through three home games travels with them to Orlando.

Want another look at where the Frogs stand before conference play? Read our film review of Jaden Craig against Arkansas State and grades from TCU’s 31-7 win.

What do you think? Which matchup matters most in TCU vs. UCF: stopping Watson, containing Jenkins or protecting the ball? Join the conversation in the KillerFrogs Fan Forum.

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