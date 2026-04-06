10-Run Inning Springboards LSU Past Tennessee Baseball in Game 3

What started off as a good Easter Sunday quickly turned into a holiday meltdown for the Tennessee Volunteers.

Game 3 (rubber match) between Tennessee and LSU was slated to be eventful.

Starting pitchers Grant Fontenot (LSU) and Evan Blanco (Tennessee) went toe-to-toe in the first two innings before the Volunteer offense would get rolling.

Blaine Brown was the star of the 3rd-inning as his name was all over a grand slam leading to the Vols taking a 5-0 lead into the 4th, but that would be the last view of the Tennessee offense until the 11th-inning.



LSU would find a score in the 5th-inning, but it was the 3-runs in the 7th, the got the comeback rolling.



The Tigers would tie the game at 5 in the top of the 9th.



The clubs would exchange runs in the 11th-inning before the visitors from Baton Rouge would explode offensively.

Ten Tigers would cross home plate sealing extra-inning Easter disaster for the Vols.

Evan Blanco started on the mound for Tennessee; pitching 6.1-innings while allowing only 4-hits and 2-runs.



7 pitchers were eventually used following Blanco's exit. An average of 2-runs per pitcher was given up.

LSU DH Cade Arrambide was the star of the show for the Tigers as the slugger finished with 4-home runs and 7-RBIs.

Either way you look at it, this was not the best game for Tennessee. The pitching was not on par to what it usually is, and the Vols again struggle to find their bats.



This team is talented, but they just have not put it all together for a full game yet. If Elander and staff are able to get a full game out of the guys, the opponent is going to regret showing up.

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