Ben Joyce to Make First Career Start Against Georgia

Tennessee redshirt junior Ben Joyce (2-1., 1.23 ERA) will make his first career start on the mound for the Vols in game three against Georgia.

The Vols already have the series–and the SEC for that matter–wrapped up heading into Saturday. Joyce will start in a low-pressure situation, with typical day three starter Drew Beam likely being one of the first arms to come out of the bullpen.

Beam's fellow freshman Chase Burns was used in a similar manner on Thursday, as Chase Dollander got the start while Burns was the first in relief.

Vitello's strategy of not starting the freshmen is likely to give the pair of arms some rest while also keeping them warm as the postseason looms.

Vitello has mentioned multiple times this season that he thinks Joyce can start, and the opportunity is now right for the flamethrower.

"There's no doubt in our minds that he's prepared to go back-to-back days or long distance. And we think he can be a starter," Vitello said after Joyce's record-breaking performance against Auburn. "If you're talking about the draft or anything down the road, I wouldn't put starting a game past him. You have to have a three-pitch mix and throw strikes, and he does that. And you have to have stuff to go through the order multiple times, and he definitely has that."

Joyce saw limited action in Tennessee's series against Kentucky, pitching a mere 0.1 innings versus two batters, retiring one and walking one.

The last time Tennessee's .44 magnum made an appearance in Lindsey Nelson Stadium, Joyce threw a 105.5 mph pitch which marked the fastest pitch in college baseball history.

