Skip to main content

Ben Joyce to Make First Career Start Against Georgia

Tennessee redshirt junior Ben Joyce (2-1., 1.23 ERA) will make his first career start on the mound for the Vols in game three against Georgia. 

The Vols already have the series–and the SEC for that matter–wrapped up heading into Saturday. Joyce will start in a low-pressure situation, with typical day three starter Drew Beam likely being one of the first arms to come out of the bullpen. 

Beam's fellow freshman Chase Burns was used in a similar manner on Thursday, as Chase Dollander got the start while Burns was the first in relief. 

Vitello's strategy of not starting the freshmen is likely to give the pair of arms some rest while also keeping them warm as the postseason looms. 

Vitello has mentioned multiple times this season that he thinks Joyce can start, and the opportunity is now right for the flamethrower. 

"There's no doubt in our minds that he's prepared to go back-to-back days or long distance. And we think he can be a starter," Vitello said after Joyce's record-breaking performance against Auburn. "If you're talking about the draft or anything down the road, I wouldn't put starting a game past him. You have to have a three-pitch mix and throw strikes, and he does that. And you have to have stuff to go through the order multiple times, and he definitely has that."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Joyce saw limited action in Tennessee's series against Kentucky, pitching a mere 0.1 innings versus two batters, retiring one and walking one. 

The last time Tennessee's .44 magnum made an appearance in Lindsey Nelson Stadium, Joyce threw a 105.5 mph pitch which marked the fastest pitch in college baseball history. 

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

Tony Vitello Reacts to Vols Baseball Series-Winning Victory Over Georgia, Clinching Share of SEC Title
Baseball

Watch: Tony Vitello Reacts to Tennessee's Series Win Over Georgia, Offense's Success, Clinching Share of SEC Title

By Jack Foster12 hours ago
1726006E-304A-49C5-BC07-3BF3C670DFB2
Baseball

Vols Baseball Outright Win Regular Season SEC Title

By Jack Foster12 hours ago
299C9B3A-4915-476E-B3B7-3771CA86EBA1
Baseball

Tennessee's Offense Gets Hot as Vols Beat Georgia 9-2 to Win Series and Share of SEC Title

By Jack Foster14 hours ago
8BB1FFBC-199B-414F-85DB-DBC8A792F707
Baseball

Tennessee-Georgia Game Two Delayed Due to Weather

By Jack Foster18 hours ago
00F0E630-65A4-4B89-A8C0-3AB257A955EB
Baseball

Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee Baseball vs. Georgia Game Two

By Jack Foster19 hours ago
95745C50-86E4-4E4B-B169-DF0D975D5EF8
Recruiting

Elite Offensive Tackle Lucas Simmons Sets Official Visit To Tennessee

By Matt Ray23 hours ago
_10_9301
Baseball

Redmond Walsh, Trey Lipscomb Closing in on Program, Single-Season Records

By Jack FosterMay 13, 2022
_D3I5364
Baseball

Watch: Vols Chase Dollander Talks Standout Start, Series-Opening Win Over Georgia

By Jack FosterMay 12, 2022