Evan Russell Will Be Available For Top-Ranked Tennessee on Saturday Against Campbell

Evan Russell's absence in Tennessee's NCAA Regional Tournament opener against Alabama State has been the hottest topic in Tennessee Baseball for the last 18 hours, but moments ago on Twitter, Russell's father, Jason, cleared the air about his status moving forward.

"Evan has been cleared to play today!!!" the elder Russell wrote on Twitter. "God is good… to answer all concerns and doubt. Evan is good and just to clarify what's he been dealing with is anxiety, stress and pressure. Basically just the worries and conviction of the Lord… Evan's Great!! Thanks to everyone!!"

Vitello addressed the topic last night following Tennessee's dominant win over Alabama State.

"We'll give it some time to figure out what's going on," Vitello said, "because I've got to get with Doc Klenck (team doctor Chris Klenck), but Evan Russell was not here. He was sick this morning. I got a message from him. I'm gonna always defer to those (medical) folks. Don't think I'm a bad guy if a guy sprains an ankle and I'm not on the field. I don't know what to do. I would just get in Woody (team trainer Jeff Wood) 's way, and it's the same thing with Doc Klenck."

Charlie Taylor stepped up big in Russell's absence last night, including laying down a nice sacrifice bunt, which earned an eruption from the Tennessee dugout and fan base.

First pitch between Tennessee and Campbell is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on the SEC Network

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.