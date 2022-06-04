Skip to main content

Evan Russell Will Be Available For Top-Ranked Tennessee on Saturday Against Campbell

Evan Russell's absence in Tennessee's NCAA Regional Tournament opener against Alabama State has been the hottest topic in Tennessee Baseball for the last 18 hours, but moments ago on Twitter, Russell's father, Jason, cleared the air about his status moving forward.

"Evan has been cleared to play today!!!" the elder Russell wrote on Twitter. "God is good… to answer all concerns and doubt. Evan is good and just to clarify what's he been dealing with is anxiety, stress and pressure. Basically just the worries and conviction of the Lord… Evan's Great!! Thanks to everyone!!"

 Vitello addressed the topic last night following Tennessee's dominant win over Alabama State.

"We'll give it some time to figure out what's going on," Vitello said, "because I've got to get with Doc Klenck (team doctor Chris Klenck), but Evan Russell was not here. He was sick this morning. I got a message from him. I'm gonna always defer to those (medical) folks. Don't think I'm a bad guy if a guy sprains an ankle and I'm not on the field. I don't know what to do. I would just get in Woody (team trainer Jeff Wood) 's way, and it's the same thing with Doc Klenck."

Charlie Taylor stepped up big in Russell's absence last night, including laying down a nice sacrifice bunt, which earned an eruption from the Tennessee dugout and fan base. 

First pitch between Tennessee and Campbell is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on the SEC Network

