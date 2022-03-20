Extra Innings: Beam, Vols Dominate South Carolina and Complete the Series Sweep

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Volunteer Country's Jack Foster and WUTK Rock Solid Sports' Joseph Bonanno got together on Robert M. Lindsay Field in Lindsey Nelson Stadium to discuss Tennessee's 10-0 shutout win over South Carolina to complete the series sweep in opening weekend of SEC play.

Jack and Joseph discussed Vols freshman pitcher Drew Beam throwing a one-hitter against the Gamecocks and further proving he is one of the best arms in Tennessee's pitching staff.

Tennessee's bats also delivered against South Carolina, accumulating eight runs in three innings with four 2 RBI hits.

Evan Russell was highly productive at the plate, crushing a pair of home runs to assist the Vols in their eventual shutout.

Jack and Joseph further discuss the Vols bats in addition to the pitching, as well as what's to come for UT when they travel to Oxford to take on Ole Miss next weekend.

The entire 'Extra Innings' post-game show can be watched in the video at the top of the article.

