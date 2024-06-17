FINAL: No. 1 Tennessee beats No. 4 North Carolina 6-1 in College World Series
Tennessee has moved one step closer in their pursuit to become the first No. 1 overall seed to win the College World Series since the Miami Hurricanes in 1999, after defeating No. 4 North Carolina by a score of (6-1 ) in Sunday's contest.
Sunday's matchup between top-ranked Tennessee and North Carolina began as a pitching duel, with both Tennessee's Drew Beam and North Carolina's Shea Sprague not allowing a single run or hit through the first three innings. The Volunteers broke the deadlock in the fourth inning with a three-run home run by Kavares Tears, putting Tennessee up 3-0 heading into the fifth inning.
Vols left-handed pitcher Drew Beam remained dominant throughout the night, holding North Carolina to just one run through five innings. Kirby Connell relieved Beam in the fifth inning after Beam got into a jam with two on and no outs. Connell then retired all three batters he faced, getting the Vols out of the inning unscathed.
The Volunteer bats extended their lead in the bottom of the fifth inning with a solo home run by Reese Chapman, putting them up 5-0. North Carolina responded in the sixth inning with a solo home run from Vance Honeycutt, bringing UNC within four runs of Tennessee's lead.
Tennessee added some insurance in the eighth inning when Kavares Tears stepped up to the plate with two on and two out. Tears hit a double into right field, putting the Vols up 6-1 heading into the ninth inning.
The Vols' defense, led by right-hander Nate Snead, shut down any chance of a North Carolina comeback, retiring three straight batters and securing their advancement to the next round of the College World Series.
The Vols have started their College World Series run 2-0 after wins against Florida State and North Carolina. Notably, 27 of the last 33 national champions began the College World Series with a 2-0 record.
The Vols will play their next game on either Tuesday or Wednesday, with game times yet to be announced.
