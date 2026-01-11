Boo Carter Announces New Team Following Tennessee Football Departure

Boo Carter is one of the top players in the nation when it comes to the role that he has played in college thus far. He was a top transfer in the portal, but he is now off the board.

Carter was solid with his years as a Vol. Here is what he did from a career standpoint, along with a year-by-year breakdown, according to utsports.com .

Career

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) during a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Dynamic athlete who quickly made an impact on defense and special teams as a true freshman … Earned the starting STAR position and shined while becoming a dangerous weapon as a punt returner as a true freshman in 2024 … Saw action as a slot receiver as well during 2025 spring practices … Early enrollee in January 2024 who participated in Citrus Bowl practices and spring practice before his true freshman season ... Has compiled 63 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, three forced fumbles, three pass breakups and one interception on defense in his career ... Dynamic punt returner who averages 16.0 yards per return in his career ... Played in 21 career games and made five starts."

2025

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel celebrates on the sideline with defensive back Boo Carter (23) during the Aflac Kickoff Game between the Volunteers and Syracuse held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on August 30, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Tied for third in the FBS and first in the SEC with three forced fumbles entering Week 10 ... Made a pair of tackles, including a TFL, and forced his third fumble of the season, which was recovered by UT and led to a touchdown in road win at Kentucky (10/25) ... Finished with three tackles and a pass breakup at No. 6 Alabama (10/18) ... Made four tackles, had one pass breakup and added a QB hurry in win vs. Arkansas (10/11) ... Had one pass breakup and posted a 90.6 coverage grade according to PFF in road win at Mississippi State (9/27) ... His 90.6 coverage grade against the Bulldogs was the second highest in the FBS by a defensive back during Week 5 ... Stuffed the stat sheet by setting career highs in tackles (9), TFLs (3.0), sacks (1.0) and forced fumbles (2) - the second of which was returned 23 yards for a TD - in win vs. UAB (9/20) ... Also had a 34-yard punt return in win over the Blazers ... Played 28 defensive snaps and made four tackles, including half a TFL, in SEC opener vs. No. 6 Georgia (9/13) ... Had three tackles and a QB hurry in blowout win vs. ETSU (9/6) but impacted the game most as a punt returner with four returns for 94 yards, including a career-long 40 yard return, setting the Vols up with multiple short fields to set up scoring drives ... Played 27 defensive snaps and made one tackle in season-opening win vs. Syracuse (8/30)."

2024

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) runs during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, July 31, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"A 2024 SEC All-Freshman Team selection as a true freshman … Started the final five games of the regular season at the STAR position in UT’s secondary and became a dynamic playmaker ... Became the first UT freshman to receive SEC All-Freshman laurels as a return specialist since Shawn Summers in 1992 … Played in all 13 contests … Led the SEC in punt return average at 16.5 (12 for 198) … Finished the year sixth on the team in tackles with 38, including 28 solo … Added three tackles for loss, one sack, one interception for nine yards and three quarterback hurries … Gathered three tackles in CFP First Round Game at Ohio State (12/21) … Led the team with six tackles, including half a TFL, and returned three punts for 61 yards, including a career-long 38-yard return to set up a Vols’ touchdown in the third quarter in win over UTEP (11/23) ... Also had an 18-yard return against the Miners in the first quarter that led to a touchdown ... Started at STAR and played 40 defensive snaps at Georgia (11/16), making three tackles and also returning a punt for 26 yards to set up a first quarter field goal for the Vols ... Started for the second straight game at STAR and put together one of his best games of the season in win vs. Mississippi State (11/9), posting a pair of tackles and one TFL as well as his first-career interception ... Earned his first-career start (STAR) and made four tackles in win vs. Kentucky (11/2) ... Played a season-high 45 snaps and finished with three solo tackles in win vs. No. 7 Alabama (10/19) ... Had his most productive game of the year to date, posting career highs in tackles (7), TFLs (1.5) and sacks (1.0) to go along with one QB hurry in a win vs. Florida (10/12) ... Played 39 defensive snaps and had two tackles at Arkansas (10/5) ... Made a pair of tackles in his SEC debut during road win at No. 15 Oklahoma (9/21) ... Showcased his playmaking ability in the return game with two punt returns of 20-plus yards in win vs. Kent State (9/14), including a 35-yard return in the second quarter ... Played 23 defensive snaps and made a pair of tackles in win over No. 24 NC State (9/7) ... Flashed in his collegiate debut, playing 30 defensive snaps and making two tackles while leading all players with two QB hurries in season-opening win vs. Chattanooga (8/31)."

He made his announcement that he would be transferring back on November 16th, and when he did announce he was going he did it through a very short message on his X account. Here is what was said.

Boo Carter's Announcement of Entering the Portal

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) pulls on his jersey during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 6, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I’d like to take this opportunity to thank The University of Tennessee Coaches, administrators and fans for a wonderful 2 years. Unfortunately my season has been cut short due to injury. I have decided to enter the transfer portal and I am excited about the opportunities going forward!-Boo Carter."

Boo Carter Makes His Transfer Portal Decision

Nov 30, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Boo Carter (23) against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Carter is someone who has had a lot of attention since announcing he would be entering the portal, but he has ultimately committed to the one team that many anticipated him to commit to. He is now set to transfer to the Colorado Buffaloes. Colorado is a school that was in his recruitment originally, as he committed to Tennessee over the Buffaloes along with the Michigan Wolverines. A big reason of why Colorado seems like a solid option for the talented prospect is the fact that he will have the chance to potentially play both ways in a system that has made this a possibility.

Carter joining the roster will be good for his development as he will be coached by one of the greatest defensive backs of all time. That former DB being Deion Sanders, who is the head coach for the Buffaloes.

Carter's decision was made on Saturday, and he committed to the Buffaloes over many schools, including the Vanderbilt Commodores. You have to imagine that he is going to be a star under the coaching that the Buffaloes have. He will also likely be a starter off rip.

