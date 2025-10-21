Former Tennessee Baseball Player Named as Possible Reason for Tony Vitello Reports
The Tennessee Volunteers have a lot going on with everything surrounding their head baseball coach. Tony Vitello has been the lead guy in charge for the Tennessee Vols baseball team for multiple seasons, and he is one of the better coaches to ever step foot on Rocky Top to coach the baseball program. In fact, it is harder to name someone who is better than Vitello then it is to call Vitello the greatest Vols baseball coach of all time.
Vitello brought Tennessee baseball its first National Championship, and has been successful in almost every category since joining the staff. This has generated some buzz, as it has become notable that Tony Vitello is one of the candidates to take the manager position for one of the MLB's biggest franchises. That franchise being the San Francisco Giants.
It has become notable that one of the players for the Giants, and a former player for Vitello at Tennessee, could play more of a factor than you think. In a recent KNBR interview with Andrew Baggarly, Drew Gilbert's name was brought up. Not only was he brought up, but it raised the question, 'Does this even happen without Gilbert?'
Here is what was said by Baggarly.
Andrew Baggarly on Drew Gilbert Having an Impact on This
"You know what, honestly, what I knew was Drew Gilbert. And I don't know that any of this happens without Drew Gilbert. I really don't. That's one of the questions I'd be interested to ask Buster if this does end up culminating in a press conference to introduce Tony Vitello as the next manager. How much Drew Gilbert did in the clubhouse and the dugout and everything. He brings the spirit and energy. How much of that makes you wake up and think that this is what that organization needs? Maybe that's what the clubhouse needs. I didn't really know a whole lot about Tony Vitello before that. And recording this feature that I wrote about Drew Gilbert in September, it just seemed like this guy is really changing the game in a huge way, and I heard that this was going to be a challenge with this many teams looking at manager changes. The supply and demand could be out of whack. Some teams might have to look at some candidates that are a little bit more off the grid. This is the kind of guy who fits the description of what this organization needs right now. That's kind of where that started. I would be really interested in Buster's mind."