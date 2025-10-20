Report: Tony Vitello At Tennessee's Practice on Monday
The Tennessee Volunteers have been on the edge of their seat, as they await the decision of one of their greatest college coaches of all time in their program. They are awaiting some more news away from an initial report about Tony Vitello possibly accepting another job.
Vitello has been with the Vols for quite some time now, and he is arguably their best coach across the athletics board at this time. He is one of the many reasons that the baseball team has been successful, as yes, their players are great, but you have to have great leadership to make the pieces connect. This is something that Vitello does very well.
Vitello has led the Vols to multiple big moments, as the Vols have won multiple SEC titles under them, as well as has won a National Championship under his leadership, when he helped the Vols defeat the Texas A&M Aggies just two seasons ago. He remains to be a top coach in the college baseball scene, and he is one of the better player coaches as well.
Tennessee is now fighting off other teams for their current coach, but here's the catch, the Vols aren't fighting off college teams, but instead they are fighting off MLB teams who is in search for a new manager. There were multiple teams who held interest including the Atlanta Braves, and of course the team that this artcle is about.
That team being the San Francisco Giants. The Giants have him as their No. 1 guys, and reports have started to circulate that the Vols coach was/is close to finalizing a deal. Reports have also confirmed that nothing has officially happened, and that Vitello would tell the team first before anyone else could. This means vitello will be keeping this close.
More Good News For Tennessee
He attended practice on Sunday, which was huge news as they await a decision, but there was even bigger news that dropped in the Vitello saga, as he was at practice on Monday as well (according to RockyTopInsider's Ryan Schumpert). While this can be viewed many different ways it is easy to look at this as a great sign. Had he not been at these it would be a clear indication that he wouldn't be returning as the head baseball coach for next season.
This is something that Vols' fans will have to deal with until he retires, but if he stays the Vols will have a great shot per usual at winning the National Championship.