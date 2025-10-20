DeSean Bishop Shares Honest Star Thomas Statement Ahead of Tennessee vs Kentucky
The Tennessee Volunteers have many different players that have made a difference for other players on this roster, and they have been able to dominate together. One of the better position groups on the team is the running back group, as this is a group filled with stars and talented rushers.
One of the better running backs in the SEC this season is DeSean Bishop, who recently become one of the better players on the roster, after trusting the process and becoming the Vols No. 1 guy following him learning behind Dylan Sampson.
DeSean Bishop took the stand to discuss the bond he has with Star Thomas, as Thomas is the older guy in this group. Here is what he had to say when he was speaking to the media about his past performance against the Alabama Crimson Tide, and his upcoming game against the Kentucky Wildcats.
DeSean Bishop on His Bond With Star Thomas
"It's a blessing. me and Star (Thomas) have grew our relationship since he's walked through the door. Having an older guy, who's been through it, been through a lot off the field as well. We was talking about it after the game, man, just to have someone that is supportive of me, knowing that he could be out there and making the same plays as me, very grateful for Star. The love runs deep for me and him, for sure."
He then would go more in depth about how he and the rest of the group cheer each other on, which is exactly what you want despite it being one of the more competitive groups in the nation.
DeSean Bishop on Cheering Each Other On
"I mean that's family. Friendship is a blessing. Just to have a bond like we do is, like I said early in the season one's success is all of our success, so we hold that proudly. We all want to see each other do well, and that just shows a little bit of what goes on between off the field, on the field, those are moments I will cherish forever.
The Tennessee Vols and the Kentucky Wildcats kick off at 7:45 PM EDT, which is their latest kick this season so far. This will be another road test for the Vols, as they look to clean up their mistakes ahead of their biggest stretch of the season.