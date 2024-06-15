Game balls for Tennessee's incredible win over Florida State
What initially seemed like a heartbreaking night for the top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers quickly turned into one of the most memorable comebacks in program history. Tennessee overcame Florida State in walk-off fashion, beating the Seminoles 12-11 in Friday's opening round of the College World Series. Here are the players that paved the way to the Vols' victory.
Christian Moore
It was only fitting that Tennessee second baseman Christian Moore would expand upon his historic season by etching his name in the College World Series history books. He became just the second player in College World Series history to hit for the cycle, following a solo home run in the sixth inning to bring the Vols within two runs of the Seminoles' lead. Moore went 5-for-6 on the night, crossing the plate four times in the Volunteers' comeback victory.
Nate Snead
Nate Snead calmed the storm in what was initially a disastrous night for the Tennessee pitching staff. Snead halted the Seminoles' scoring spree after coming in to relieve Andrew Behnke with two outs and a runner on in the seventh inning. Snead went on to pitch 2.1 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while leading the way for Tennessee's late-game heroics.
Dylan Dreiling
Left fielder Dylan Dreiling had an exceptional night at the plate, going 4-for-6 and driving in three runs, with his third RBI proving to be the most crucial. With two outs and two runners on in the bottom of the ninth and the game tied at 11-11, Dreiling stepped up to the plate with a chance to play hero. Dreiling smacked a high-hanging breaking ball to the left-center wall, walking off the first round of the College World Series and capping off a thrilling comeback victory for the Volunteers.
Tennessee baseball will face No. 4 North Carolina in the second round of the College World Series, scheduled for Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.
