Way Too Early Tennessee Football Starting Lineup Predictions
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The Tennessee Volunteers have officially started their spring practice, as the Vols started on Monday. This is one of the more anticipated springs this season, as they are looking to get more of an idea of how certain freshmen fit into the picture, along with an idea of who will win some of these battles.
The offense has a lot of optimism, while the defense is coached by nearly an entirely new defensive staff. Here are my current lineup predictions with the full spring practice schedule ahead.
Offensive Lineup Predictions
Quarterback: George MacIntyre
• Backup - Faizon Brandon
Running Back: DeSean Bishop
• Backup - Daune Morris
Wide Receiver 1: Mike Matthews
• Backup - Travis Smith Jr.
Wide Receiver 2: Radarious Jackson
• Backup - Tristen Keys
Slot Wide Receiver: Braylon Staley
• Backup - Joakim Dodson
Tight End: Ethan Davis
• Backup - DaSaahn Brame
Left Tackle: David Sanders Jr.
• Backup - Ory Williams
Left Guard: Wendell Moe Jr.
• Backup - Antoni Ogumoro
Center: Sam Pendleton
• Backup - Nic Moore
Right Guard: Sham Umarov
• Backup - Donovan Haslam Jr.
Right Tackle: Jesse Perry
• Backup - Ory Williams
Defensive Lineup Predictions
Defensive End: Mariyon Dye
• Backup - Tyree Weathersby
Nose Tackle: Xavier Gilliam
• Backup - Nathan Robinson
Defensive Tackle: Daevin Hobbs
• Backup - Ethan Utley
LEO: Chaz Coleman
• Backup - Jordan Norman
Weakside Linebacker: Arion Carter
• Backup - Jadon Perlotte
Mike Linebacker: Amare Campbell
• Backup - Jeremiah Telander/Edwin Spillman
Cornerback 1: Kayin Lee
• Backup - Tre Poteat
Cornerback 2: Ty Redmond
• Backup - Jadais Richard
Star: Qua Moss
• Backup - Dylan Lewis
Free Safety: DeJuan Lane
• Backup - Sidney Walton
Strong Safety: TJ Metcalf
• Backup - Edrees Farooq
Special Teams Lineup Predictions
Kicker: Cooper Ranvier
• Backup - Josh Turbyville
Punter: Jackson Ross
• Backup - Josh Turbyville
Kick Returner: Joakim Dodson
• Backup - Ian Duarte
Punt Returner: Ian Duarte
• Backup - Daune Morris
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_