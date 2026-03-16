Way Too Early Tennessee Football Starting Lineup Predictions

The Tennessee Volunteers have officially started their spring practice, as the Vols started on Monday. This is one of the more anticipated springs this season, as they are looking to get more of an idea of how certain freshmen fit into the picture, along with an idea of who will win some of these battles.

The offense has a lot of optimism, while the defense is coached by nearly an entirely new defensive staff. Here are my current lineup predictions with the full spring practice schedule ahead.

Offensive Lineup Predictions

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) walks off the field after the loss Illinois in the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game on Dec. 30, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quarterback: George MacIntyre

• Backup - Faizon Brandon

Running Back: DeSean Bishop

• Backup - Daune Morris

Wide Receiver 1: Mike Matthews

• Backup - Travis Smith Jr.

Wide Receiver 2: Radarious Jackson

• Backup - Tristen Keys

Slot Wide Receiver: Braylon Staley

• Backup - Joakim Dodson

Tight End: Ethan Davis

• Backup - DaSaahn Brame

Left Tackle: David Sanders Jr.

• Backup - Ory Williams

Left Guard: Wendell Moe Jr.

• Backup - Antoni Ogumoro

Center: Sam Pendleton

• Backup - Nic Moore

Right Guard: Sham Umarov

• Backup - Donovan Haslam Jr.

Right Tackle: Jesse Perry

• Backup - Ory Williams

Defensive Lineup Predictions

Nov 22, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Arion Carter (7) works out prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Defensive End: Mariyon Dye

• Backup - Tyree Weathersby

Nose Tackle: Xavier Gilliam

• Backup - Nathan Robinson

Defensive Tackle: Daevin Hobbs

• Backup - Ethan Utley

LEO: Chaz Coleman

• Backup - Jordan Norman

Weakside Linebacker: Arion Carter

• Backup - Jadon Perlotte

Mike Linebacker: Amare Campbell

• Backup - Jeremiah Telander/Edwin Spillman

Cornerback 1: Kayin Lee

• Backup - Tre Poteat

Cornerback 2: Ty Redmond

• Backup - Jadais Richard

Star: Qua Moss

• Backup - Dylan Lewis

Free Safety: DeJuan Lane

• Backup - Sidney Walton

Strong Safety: TJ Metcalf

• Backup - Edrees Farooq

Special Teams Lineup Predictions

Tennessee punter Jackson Ross (98), place kickers Max Gilbert (90), and Grady Dangerfield (93) return to the field after halftime during the NCAA college football game against UAB on September 20, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kicker: Cooper Ranvier

• Backup - Josh Turbyville

Punter: Jackson Ross

• Backup - Josh Turbyville

Kick Returner: Joakim Dodson

• Backup - Ian Duarte

Punt Returner: Ian Duarte

• Backup - Daune Morris

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