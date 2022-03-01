Game Notes, Live Updates, Score: No. 17 Tennessee vs. ETSU

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– The Tennessee BaseVols will play their eight game of the season on Tuesday night with a midweek matchup against in-state rival ETSU.

The Buccaneers enter Tuesday night with a 5-1 record, and Tennessee will be looking to remain undefeated on the season.

UT is coming off of their second series sweep of the season, as the Vols dismantled Iona this past weekend 68-3.

The Vols have also knocked off Georgia Southern in the first weekend series, outscoring the Eagles 33-3. Tennessee also got past UNC Asheville with ease, drubbing the Bulldogs 16-1.

Tennessee also played against Tennessee Tech, but the game experienced a suspension due to weather with two outs in the top of the fifth.

All seven of the Vols' games this season have been in Lindsey-Nelson Stadium. Tennessee faces their first road test this weekend when they travel to Houston to take on a trio of Big 12 opponents in Texas on Friday, Baylor on Saturday and Oklahoma on Sunday.

Tennessee is 68-20 all-time against ETSU and have won four of the past five meetings. In last year's meeting, the Vols defeated the Buccaneers 9-6 in extra inning off of a walk-off home run from Jordan Beck in the 10th inning.

Below is the starting lineup for the Vols against ETSU:

Notables from Tennessee last week:

Tennessee sets program record in sweeping Iona.

Trey Lipscomb and Jared Dickey earn SEC honors.

Tony Vitello goes to Tennessee-Auburn basketball game, shares funny moment with Zakai Zeigler.

The section below will be continuously updated with live updates, score and analysis from Tennessee's Tuesday matchup with ETSU.

**Disclaimer: Tennessee baseball's No. 17 ranking in the title is referring to D1Baseball.com's college baseball rankings. The rankings can be found here.**

Brodcast Information: WatchESPN/ESPN App

Listen on the UT Gameday App and at UTSports.com

---

Live Updates:

1st Inning:

T1

-Ashton King leads off for the Bucs. He makes contact down and grounds out to the third base line. Quick first out.

-Jared Paladino is hit by a pitch from Sechrist. One on base for the Bucs.

-Bryce Hodge strikes out. The strikeout is Sechrist's first of the night and his eighth of the season.

-Cam Norgren flies out to right center. One left on base for the Bucs and the Vols will take the plate. Seth Stephenson up first.

B1

-Stephenson singles to right field on an 0-2 count.

-Stephenson attempts to steal second after a Luc Lipcius strike but cannot beat Ryan McCarthy's throw.

-Luc Lipcius ropes one down the first base line, but Bryce Hodge makes a nice pickup and tags the senior out. Two outs for the Vols.

-Jordan Beck knocks out right to Smiddy and is out at first to end the inning.

Vols 0, ETSU 0

2nd Inning:

T2

-Noah Webb grounds out to short stop on his second swing of the AB.

-Leo Jiminian strikes out swinging. Sechrist's second K.

-David Beam strikes out swinging to make it three up, three down for Sechrist and Tennessee.

B2

-Drew Gilbert flies out to left field to start the Vols' half of the inning.

-Trey Lipscomb strikes out swinging on a full count.

-Jorel Ortega drills a shot to the left center wall for a triple. His second triple of the year.

Vols 0, ETSU 0

3rd Inning:

T3

B3

Vols , ETSU

4th Inning:

T4

B4

Vols , ETSU

5th Inning:

T5

B5

Vols , ETSU

6th Inning:

T6

B6

Vols , ETSU

7th Inning:

T7

B7

Vols , ETSU

8th Inning:

T8

B8

Vols , ETSU

9th Inning:

T9

FInal: Vols , ETSU

Cover photo via Volunteer Country's Jack Foster

