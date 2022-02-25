Skip to main content

How to Watch, Listen: No. 18 Tennessee vs. Iona Weekend Series

Information on how to watch and listen to the Vols' second weekend series of the 2022 season is below. 

Tennessee and Iona will kickoff the series on Friday night with first pitch set at 4:30 p.m. ET. 

How to Watch, Listen

(All information via Tennessee Athletics Communications)

All three games of this weekend's series will be streamed live online on SEC Network+ and the ESPN app as Andy Brock (PxP) and VFL Cody Hawn (analyst) call the action. The online broadcast can be accessed on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch.

Fans can also listen to the live audio call by John Wilkerson and Vince Ferrara on UTSports.com or the UT Gameday App.

