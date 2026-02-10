Josh Elander Names Two Lead Off Candidates for Tennessee Baseball

The Tennessee Volunteers have multiple players who they are looking to use as a possible lead-off hitter. These two players have the chance to fit the role in a different way, which is a huge deal for the Tennessee baseball program.

The two players the Tennessee Volunteers have already started to look at include Henry Ford, who is a transfer addition, and Jay Abernathy, who is a returning Vol with a lot of speed and a high dynamic rate.

Josh Elander commented on the possibility of both of these players batting as the lead-off hitter for the Vols. Here is what he had to say.

Josh Elander's Lead Off Hitter Slot

Josh Elander fields questions from the media after he was formally introduced as Tennessee’s new baseball coach on October 27, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think we can go a few different ways. I know we looked at a deal a few years back when we decided to put Christian Moore in the leadoff spot. It was like, how many x amount more at-bats a guy is going to get over the course of a full season. Some conversation I've had with Henry (Ford), he's open to it and likes it. I just think also, too, we wanted to try some different things this weekend with Jay (Abernathy) - just because he's such a dynamic player where, with what he could do on the bases as he gets better and better. I think it'll change the way they pitch to those guys when he's on base. So, maybe a little bit more worried about the stolen bases. Some of that will go to match up. We'll go look at some analytics and all that as we build a lineup each day. Excited to see which way we go. But they're more than capable of both having success in that leadoff spot."

Tennessee's Preseason Coming to a Close

"Yeah, we're just excited to get going. I know the guys — it's been nice how the NCAA has opened it up. We've had a little bit more time. Had to battle the weather a little bit, but had a good weekend. We're able to get outside for three consecutive days, see those guys compete a little bit. But again, the start of the season is here. We're excited. But again, this will be a process where I told the guys, hey, Opening Day is right around the corner, but this needs to be a deal, this is just the beginning of getting better and better as we go through the course of the year, and then eventually get into SEC play."

