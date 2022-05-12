Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: Georgia vs. No. 1 Tennessee Series Opener

Top-ranked Tennessee baseball (D1Baseball.com) (43-6, 20-4 SEC) will take on the Georgia Bulldogs (32-16, 13-11 SEC) on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET in Lindsey Nelson Stadium for game one of the weekend series.

The Georgia series is Tennessee's final regular season home series and penultimate regular season series. The Vols will close out the season in Starkville when they take on Mississippi State next week.

A series preview for Tennessee-Georgia can be found here.

Tony Vitello's series preview press conference is above.

The Vols' starting lineup for the series opener is below.

Lineup Notes:

-Blake Burke logs his second consecutive start for the first time since SEC play started. Burke hit his seventh home run of the season on Tuesday against Bellarmine and has shown a lot of consistency at the plate as of late.

-Lipcius in the two hole to begin the series. Lipcius' OBP is second-highest on the roster among starters, and the super-senior has been more efficient hitting earlier in the lineup. Ortega moves to the six hole.

-Seth Stephenson has cemented himself as the starter in left field and leadoff hitter with Jared Dickey sidelined.

-Dollander starting in a series opener for the first time this season. Read more about Tennessee choosing to shake up their starting rotation for the Georgia series here.

---

The section below will be continuously updated with LIVE updates from LNS on the series opener between Tennessee and Georgia.

LIVE UPDATE THREAD

1st Inning:

T1

B1

Score: Vols , Bulldogs

2nd Inning:

T2

B2

Score: Vols , Bulldogs

3rd Inning:

T3

B3

Score: Vols , Bulldogs

4th Inning:

T4

B4

Score: Vols , Bulldogs

5th Inning:

T5

B5

Score: Vols , Bulldogs

6th Inning:

T6

B6

Score: Vols , Bulldogs

7th Inning:

T7

B7

Score: Vols , Bulldogs

8th Inning:

T8

B8

Score: Vols , Bulldogs

9th Inning:

T9

B9

FINAL: Tennessee , Georgia

Photo Credit: Tennessee Athletics Baseball Communications

