Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Georgia Series Finale

The No. 1 (D1) Tennessee BaseVols (45-6, 22-4 SEC) are set to face off against the Georgia Bulldogs (32-18, 13-13 SEC) on Saturday for the series finale. SECN+ has the stream.

UT won the first two games 5-2 and 9-2 to win the series, and the SEC for that matter, making the series finale an opportunity for the top-ranked Vols to achieve their ninth series sweep of the season. Tennessee has 12 series wins of 13 series played this season.

A recap of games one and two of the series can be found here and here.

A look at how a pair of Volunteers are closing in on single-season and career program records at the University Tennessee can be found Here.

Vols' head coach Tony Vitello's post-game press conference following Tennessee's series win over Georgia on Friday is above.

The Vols' starting lineup for day three against Georgia is below.

Lineup Notes:

-Lineup shifted around after back-to-back days of the same nine in the same order. Lipcius (lefty) moves down to the eight-hole against Georgia's starting LHP Liam Sullivan.

-Jorel Ortega moves back up to the two-hole with Lipcius moving down. With Lipcius falling all the way down to eight, Russell moves up to sixth. Russell is 4-8 this series at the plate with two home runs and four RBIs.

-Christian Moore gets the starting nod at DH after Burke had started the previous two games. The decision make sense considering who Burke is a lefty.

'UT's .44 Magnum', 'The Volunteer Fireman', '105.5 The Heat', whichever name you wish to call him, Ben Joyce will make his first career Tennessee start on the mound.

Pitching matchup:

Vols redshirt Jr. RHP Ben Joyce (2-1, 1.23 ERA, 39 K/7 BB, 3 ER, 11 H, .143 b/avg, 22.0 IP)

vs.

UGA So. LHP Liam Sullivan (3-3, 4.91 ERA, 36 K/14 BB, 20 ER, 37 H, .259 b/avg, 36.2 IP)

---

The section below will be continuously updated with LIVE updates and the score of Tennessee's series finale against Georgia.

Stats to Watch Out For Today and in the Near Future:



-Evan Russell has 37 career home runs. The program-record is Todd Helton with 38. Helton did it in 756 at-bats, Russell has 702 career at-bats.

-Trey Lipscomb has 20 home runs. The single-season program record is 24 (Sonny Cortez '98).

-Redmond Walsh has 22 career saves, the program-record is Todd Helton with 23.

LIVE UPDATE THREAD

VFL Greg McMichael throws out the first pitch.

1st Inning:

T1

-Ben Anderson strikes out looking.

-Cole Tate works a one-out walk. The second strike of his AB was no ordinary strike.

-Connor Tate strikes out swinging.

-Parks Harber flies out to the warning track in left field.

B1

-Seth Stephenson draws a leadoff walk.

-Jorel Ortega pops up to 2B.

-Jordan Beck is walked.

-Drew Gilbert RBI singles up the middle. Stephenson scores. Beck to second.

-Runners advance to second and third on a wild pitch.

-Trey Lipscomb lines out to CF, base-running mistakes cause the third out as Gilbert ran to third to leave second base open for the tag. Beck went home, but the run doesn't count.

Score: Vols 1, Bulldogs 0

2nd Inning:

T2

-Chaney Rogers grounds out to 2B.

-Fernando Gonzalez strikes out. Joyce reached 104.3 mph on the at-bat.

B2

Score: Vols 1, Bulldogs 0

3rd Inning:

T3

B3

Score: Vols , Bulldogs

4th Inning:

T4

B4

Score: Vols , Bulldogs

5th Inning:

T5

B5

Score: Vols , Bulldogs

6th Inning:



T6

B6

Score: Vols , Bulldogs

7th Inning:

T7

B7

Score: Vols , Bulldogs

8th Inning:

T8

B8

Score: Vols , Bulldogs

9th Inning:

T9

FINAL: Tennessee , Georgia

Photo Credit: Saul Young of the Knoxville News Sentinel

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.