Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 12 Kentucky SEC Tournament Semifinals Matchup

HOOVER, Ala.-- Top-ranked Tennessee is set to square off with 12-seed Kentucky in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament in Hoover. First pitch is set for approximately 9 C.T. in Hoover Met between the Vols and Wildcats. First pitch will occur 30 minutes after the completion of the other semifinals matchup between Texas A&M and Florida. A live feed of the game can be found here. The winner advances to the SEC Tournament Championship game on Sunday at 2 p.m. CT. SEC Network has the broadcast. 

The game serves as a nightcap for Kentucky, as the Wildcats faced off against LSU on Saturday afternoon, a game in which the 'Cats won 7-2. 

Kentucky is the only team to have taken a series against Tennessee in the regular season, winning two of three games in Lexington, so Tennessee will get the chance to even the series with the 'Cats and exact some revenge. 

Fun Fact: Just like Tennessee's men'sand women's SEC Basketball Tournament, the Vols and Wildcats meet in the semifinals.

The Vols enter Saturday coming off 10-1 and 5-2 wins over Vanderbilt and LSU in the tournament, respectively. 

Tennessee's starting lineup against Kentucky is below: 

Not yet available 

Lineup Notes: 

Will be added once lineup becomes available 

Kentucky starting lineup: 

Not yet available

Lineup notes:

-Kentucky starting CF John Thrasher is inactive after getting injured in the WIldcats' game against LSU on Saturday afternoon. 

-Wildcats' right fielder Adam Fogel has also been highly productive, hitting .400 with a .471 on-base percentage. 

Pitching Matchup: 

Not yet available. Fr. RHP Chase Burns (7-1, 2.53 ERA) is likely to start on the mound for Tennessee. 

Tennessee will be the ROAD team against Kentucky. They will don the Smokey Grey uniforms. 

The section below will be continuously updated with LIVE updates and the score between the Vols and Wildcats in their Saturday night showdown in Hoover. 

LIVE UPDATE THREAD

1st Inning: 

T1

B1

Score: Vols 0, Wildcats 0

2nd Inning: 

T2

B2

Score: Vols , Wildcats

3rd Inning:

T3

B3

Score: Vols , Wildcats

4th Inning: 

T4

B4

Score: Vols , Wildcats

5th Inning: 

T5

B5

Score: Vols , Wildcats

6th Inning: 

T6

B6

Score: Vols , Wildcats

7th Inning: 

T7

B7

Score: Vols , Wildcats

8th Inning: 

T8

B8

Score: Vols , Wildcats

9th Inning: 

T9

B9

Score: Vols , Wildcats

FINAL: Tennessee , Kentucky

Video at the top of the article courtesy UT Athletics Baseball Communications

