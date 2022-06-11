Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Notre Dame NCAA Super Regional Tournament

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Top-ranked Tennessee Baseball is set to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Lindsey Nelson Stadium at 2 p.m. ET for game two of the NCAA Super Regional Tournament. The game will be broadcast to ESPN.

The Vols dropped game one to the Irish 8-6. Notre Dame posted eight runs in the first four innings and held their lead all the way through, as UT could not perform the comeback.

In Tennessee's loss, star junior outfielder and clean-up hitter Drew Gilbert and pitching coach Frank Anderson were ejected. Per NCAA rules, Gilbert is suspended for Tennessee's Saturday game against Notre Dame, and Anderson is suspended for three games due to the fact it is his second ejection of the season. Umpire crew chief Billy Van Raaphorst's statement on the matter can be found here.

Tony Vitello chose to use Jared Dickey in the four-hole after Gilbert's fifth inning ejection on Friday, putting him in left-field and moving Seth Stephenson to center-field.

Tony Vitello's post-game press conference from Friday is above.

For Saturday's game, Tennessee will roll with Trey Lipscomb in the four-hole and Jared Dickey in the outfield again.

Below is Tennessee's starting lineup.

Lineup notes:

-Against a lefty, Christian Moore will start at DH over Blake Burke.

-Like last night, Dickey will play in left-field. Seth Stephenson moves to center-field to replace Gilbert. This marks the first start for Dickey since his injury.

-Lipscomb will bat in the clean-up spot with Gilbert out. Ortega moves to two-hole, Russell moves up, Luc moves down due to lefty starting.

Below is Notre Dame's starting lineup:

DH Ryan Cole

3B Jack Brannigan

1B Carter Putz

LF Jack Zyska

2B Jared Miller

C David LaManna

RF Brooks Coetzee III

SS Zack Prajzner

CF Spencer Myers

Below is the pitching matchup for game two between the Vols and Irish. Two of the best arms in the country will take the mound on Saturday.

UT So. RHP Chase Dollander (9-0, 2.38 ERA, 13 GS, 15 App., 45 H, 23 R, 19 ER, 103 K/13 BB, .172 opp. avg., 72 IP)

vs.

ND Gr. Student LHP John Bertrand (9-2, 2.27 ERA, 16 GS, 16 App., 83 H, 30 R, 25 ER, 103 K/19 BB, .223 opp. avg., 99 IP)

-UT is rolling with SEC Pitcher of the Year Chase Dollander on the mound in a must-win game. Dollander is looking to rebound after arguably his worst outing of his standout sophomore season last week against Campbell. Still, Dollander is Tennessee's best pitcher, and he is the best choice to start on the bump for the Big Orange in a must-win situation.

-Lefty Bertrand has been Notre Dame's Friday night ace all season but is starting on Saturday this week due to throwing many pitches on Sunday in the Statesboro Regional Finals. He will be one of the best arms, if not the best arm, Tennessee has faced all postseason.

The Vols will be the away team against Notre Dame due to the fact they've been the road team less than the Fighting Irish have this tournament.

Tennessee will be sporting orange tops and grey pants as they fight for their season.

The section below will be continuously updated with LIVE updates and the score of Tennessee's second game against Notre Dame in the Knoxville NCAA Super Regional.

LIVE UPDATE THREAD

1st Inning:

T1

-Seth Stephenson singles on his second pitch to right center.

-Jorel Ortega strikes out swinging.

-Jordan Beck flies out to CF.

-Trey Lipscomb rips an RBI double to left center.

-Evan Russell flies out to CF.

B1

-Ryan Cole flies out to LF.

-Jack Brannigan strikes out looking.

-Carter Putz strikes out looking.

Score: Vols 1, Fighting Irish 0

2nd Inning:

T2

-Jared Dickey singles up the middle.

-Christian Moore grounds into a 6-4-3 double play.

-Luc Lipcius strikes out swinging.

B2

-Jack Zyska singles to LF.

-Zyska steals second.

-Jared Miller pops out to shallow LF as Lawson back tracks makes the catch.

-David LaManna cracks a hard-hit line drive to right-field that finds Jordan Beck's glove for out two.

-Brooks Coetzee III strikes out swinging.

Score: Vols 1, Fighting Irish 0

3rd Inning:

T3

-Cortland Lawson strikes out looking.

-Seth Stephenson works a one-out walk.

-Jorel Ortega pops up to CF.

-Seth Stephenson advances to second on a wild pitch.

-Jordan Beck reaches on a fielder's choice as Stephenson is out heading to third.

B3

-Zack Prajzner flies out to right center.

-Spencer Myers flies out to CF.

-Ryan Cole grounds out to 2B.

Dollander sits down the Irish in order with six pitches.

Score: Vols 1, Fighting Irish 0

4th Inning:

T4

-Trey Lipscomb flies out to CF.

-Evan Russell grounds out 1b to p. Fantastic diving stop by Carter Putz to rob Russell of a base-hit.

-Jared Dickey works a two-out walk.

-Christian Moore strikes out swinging.

B4

-Jack Brannigan grounds out to 3B.

-Carter Putz flies out to RF.

-Jack Zyska singles to right center.

-Jared Miller flies out to CF.

Score: Vols 1, Fighting Irish 0

