How to Watch: Tennessee Baseball vs. No. 1 UCLA

The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the many teams that have hit a rough start to the season when it comes to the baseball side of things. They have already experienced some issues when it comes to the out-of-conference, and they will be tasked with an even tougher competition now.

The Vols were defeated twice in a three-game series against the Kent State Golden Flashes, who are one of the more experienced teams in the country. This was a tough series loss, but the silver lining in this issue is the fact that they lost due to a lot of self-inflicted wounds. The Vols have a lot going on that they can like, but if they want to win some of these games, they will need to get back on track.

The Tennessee Volunteers will face three different teams this weekend, as they are set to take on the UCLA Bruins to kickstart the weekend, which will be followed by a game against the Arizona State Sun Devils and a game against the Virginia Tech Hokies. This will be the toughest slate of the non-conference games they will play, as on Friday, when they play against the Bruins, it will be against the nation's No. 1 team.

This is a game that the Vols will be entering as the underdogs, but they have the chance to get back on track and back in the rankings. The team will need to get the bats going early, and they will need to hold their own when it comes to the pitching side of things. This will be a game where the starting pitcher will need to go quite a long time to be able to help the relievers last longer throughout the weekend, because this will be a crucial weekend when it comes to how things will stand moving forward.

The starting pitcher for the Vols will be Tegan Kuhns, who is arguably the best pitcher on the roster. He holds a record of 2-0, and will be looking to keep his record undefeated.

Fans will have a more difficult time watching this contest, as this game is set to be played later today, but will not be on the normal streaming services or TV channels. Here is how the fans of both teams can watch this game.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. No 1. UCLA

Tennessee's Henry Ford (9) points to the outfield after hitting a home run during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Kent State at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Feb. 21, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

• Where: Arlington, Texas

• When: Friday, Feb 27, 2026

• Time: 4:00 PM EST

• Watch: FloSports Streaming (subscription will be needed to watch this game)