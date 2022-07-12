Looking at Where Vols Are Landing in Latest MLB Mock Drafts

With the 2022 MLB Draft now five days away, several mock drafts are being released by multiple publications. In those mock drafts, there's no shortage of Volunteers being selected, as Jordan Beck, Drew Gilbert and Blade Tidwell all have the chance of being taken in the first round.

While the three are not universally mocked to go in the first round, there is at least one of three going in every mock draft. And most mocks have at least two Vols being selected in the first 30 picks.

With that being said, let's take a look at where former Vols are being taken in the first round of a handful of 2022 MLB Mock Drafts.

The Athletic (The Athletic Staff; July 7)

RF Jordan Beck (No. 18)– Cincinatti Reds

What they said:

"Last year, the Reds were picking in the same general area and picked the best college bat available in UCLA SS Matt McLain. With the bulk of their prospect depth concentrated in High A and in the infield, Beck makes a lot of sense to drop into the mix as a more advanced college bat that can play all three outfield spots." — C. Trent Rosecrans

RHP Blade Tidwell (No. 28)– Houston Astros

What they said:

"The Astros returned to picking in the first round for the first time since 2019, before their sign-stealing scheme came to light, and they decided to go with a college power arm in Tidwell. The right-hander was thought of as one of the best college arms in the class before the season started, then a shoulder injury kept him off the mound for the first month and a half of the season. Upon his return, Tidwell flashed plus stuff that includes a mid-to-high 90s heater and slider. But he only pitched beyond the fifth inning once this season. Though there may be some lingering doubt about his health, Tidwell’s floor is high enough to take a chance on him here." — Maria Torres

CF Drew Gilbert (No. 30)– San Francisco Giants

What they said:

"Gilbert combines a high-contact, patient approach with strong centerfield defense and above-average speed. That’s the description of a player who should make the majors in some capacity, and when you’re picking at the back of the first round, it’s not a bad idea to go for someone with a high floor like that. But Gilbert’s ceiling is plenty high, too, as his bat is super-quick and he posted some of the highest exit velocities in college baseball. The Giants might feel comfortable getting some skills that are hard (or even impossible) to teach — like pitch recognition, speed and good reads in the outfield — and hoping that they can add power later." — Grant Brisbee

Sportsnaut (Matt Johnson; July 7)

RHP Blade Tidwell (No. 24)– Boston Red Sox

CF Drew Gilbert (No. 30)– San Francisco Giants

MLB.com (Jim Callis; July 6)

RF Jordan Beck (No. 25)– New York Yankees

What they said:

"The Yankees might be the highest realistic hope for Beck, Thompson and Jones. They also could turn to another Volunteer in right-hander Blade Tidwell, who could have become the top college pitcher taken before he missed the first six weeks of the season with shoulder soreness." –Callis

CF Drew Gilbert (No. 28)– Houston Astros

What they said:

"With their first first-rounder since 2019, the Astros appear to be pursuing college bats: Thompson, Gilbert, Melton, Jones. If Mississippi State right-hander Landon Sims or high school pitchers Jacob Miller (Ohio) or Owen Murphy (Illinois) sneak into the first round, it could be here." –Callis

*RHP Blade Tidwell (No. 35)– Kansas City Royals

To see how these projections differ from MLB.com's mid-June mock draft, click here.

CBS Sports (Mike Axisa; June 30)

CF Drew Gilbert (No. 24)– Boston Red Sox

What they said:

"The Red Sox have been connected to position players this spring, mostly offense over defense players. Gilbert fits the mold, as do James Madison outfielder Chase DeLauter, Florida outfielder Sterlin Thompson, Stanford outfielder Brock Jones, Vanderbilt outfielder Spencer Jones, Oklahoma shortstop Peyton Graham, and Gilbert's Volunteers teammate Jordan Beck." –Axisa

ESPN (Kiley McDaniel; June 29)

RF Jordan Beck (No. 10)– Colorado Rockies

What they said:

"The Rockies like Beck, Brandon Barriera and Gavin Cross -- and guesses on whom they'll actually take here from industry observers are all over the map and not very confident. I get the impression, given where their pick is in the draft, that the Rockies aren't sure of their mix yet, either." –McDaniel



CF Drew Gilbert (No. 24)– Boston Red Sox

What they said:

"The Red Sox seem to lean toward hit-first position players with high picks of late, and I think they'll lean that way at this pick. Gilbert seems destined to be an annoying-to-29-teams Brett Gardner type for a long time." –McDaniel

–––

Gilbert, Beck and Tidwell are all first-round talent that figure to have strong and early impacts when they begin playing in their team's respective farm systems.

There will undoubtedly be multiple Vols drafted in addition to the three potential first-rounders, including Trey Lipscomb, Ben Joyce and others.

In MLB.com's Top 250 2022 prospect rankings, four Vols made the list in addition to Tidwell, Gilbert and Beck.

See where the seven Vols slide in MLB.com's Top 250 below.

Jordan Beck–No. 23

Blade Tidwell–No. 27

Drew Gilbert–No. 32

Ben Joyce–No. 112

Trey Lipscomb–No. 136

Jorel Ortega–No. 222

Will Mabrey–No. 250

Full list here.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

Photo Credit: Jake Nichols