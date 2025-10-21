Report: San Francisco Giants Will Need to Make it Worth Tony Vitello's While
Tony Vitello has been linked to multiple manager jobs in the MLB, which is expected rumors, however, these aren't just rumors. They are reports.
The San Francisco Giants have started to pick up some steam with the Tennessee Vols baseball coach, as Vitello has been one of the named candidates, and is the front-runner, as the job has been offered to him.
He is the priority for the Giants at this time, but it's not as easy as you may think. In fact, he is going to be one of their more difficult options to get to take the job, just because the Tennessee program has been pretty solid to him, and offer him a lot of benefits. This leads one of the main MLB reporters to believe that the Giants will have to make this worth Vitello's while.
Andrew Baggarly went more into detail in a recent interview with KNBR on this situation.
Andrew Baggarly Talks Giants Needing to Make it Worth Vitello's While
"Not yet. I mean there's a lot to work through, and a lot of financials involved, and another thing is, I think a complicating factor is there is a eight teams looking for a manager now. I was talking to someone else in the business this morning and they were like 'what if you get an offer from say the Twins, but you know that the Padres still want to talk to you'. It's like, what do you do? It's a really good question. I'm not suggesting that Tony Vitello is out there getting multiple major league offers. I think what we need to know is how much does he want this, and everything that we continue to hear is that he does want this, and this isn't just a way to drive up his Tennessee salary. But the Giants are going to have to make this worth his while. Not only will this be only unprecedented to hire a D1 coach straight into an MLB manager position, but I mean he is going to be basically an entry level experience guy in terms of pro baseball, and he's not going to be paid like one. I mean they are going to have to make it worth his while to leave Tennessee, so there are a lot of factors they are working through and also we know that the league does not like the teams to announce things on days that there are postseason games. Obviously, the Blue Jays made sure we had a game seven tonight (Monday)."