Monday Night Updates on Tennessee Coach Tony Vitello Amid San Francisco Giants Reports
The Tennessee Volunteers have been in battle for their own coach due to some reports that hit the internet justa. few weeks ago. Those reports coming from multiple different standpoints, as the Tennessee Vols have been dealing with reports that the MLB is calling for Tony Vitello to essentially take a new job, but as a manager for an MLB team.
There were multiple teams that came to mind, as he was reportedly contacted y multiple teams. One of the teams being the Atlanta Braves. This quickly seemed to take a place on the back burner while the real heat was circulating around the reports about the San Francisco Giants not only wanting Vitello, but making him their No. 1 priority.
The Vols have hopes of being able to return their lead guy in charge, as the Vols have the opportunity to do so as nothing has been made official. Here is the latest updates as of Monday night.
Tony Vitello At Tennessee Practices
Vitello made his way to the Tennessee baseball practice on Sunday and also made his way to practice on Monday. Keep in note that the initial reports of he and the Giants finalizing a deal was in place on Satirday prior to the Tennessee vs Alabama football game. The Vols having him at practioce both days tells me one thing, he isn't completely gone to the Giants, because that would likely be something that would keep him from practice.
Vitello Expected to Tell His Team First
Vitello is expected to tell his team before anyone gets the chance to break the news. This means he would likely show up to practice and tell them, however no reports indicate that he either left practice early or held a team meeting. The biggest part of this headline is to talk about how tight Vitello is keeping his decision.
Vitello Hours Away From His Decision
Vitello is hours from his decision. He is expected to make a decision between 24-48 hours. While this is subject to change many beleive that the Tennessee coach is still torn, however nothing has been confirmed on that front.
