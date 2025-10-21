Volunteer Country

Monday Night Updates on Tennessee Coach Tony Vitello Amid San Francisco Giants Reports

The latest updates to end Monday night regarding the Tony Vitello situation

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello during practice before the NCAA College World Series finals at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb., on Friday, June 21, 2024.
Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello during practice before the NCAA College World Series finals at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb., on Friday, June 21, 2024. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers have been in battle for their own coach due to some reports that hit the internet justa. few weeks ago. Those reports coming from multiple different standpoints, as the Tennessee Vols have been dealing with reports that the MLB is calling for Tony Vitello to essentially take a new job, but as a manager for an MLB team.

There were multiple teams that came to mind, as he was reportedly contacted y multiple teams. One of the teams being the Atlanta Braves. This quickly seemed to take a place on the back burner while the real heat was circulating around the reports about the San Francisco Giants not only wanting Vitello, but making him their No. 1 priority.

The Vols have hopes of being able to return their lead guy in charge, as the Vols have the opportunity to do so as nothing has been made official. Here is the latest updates as of Monday night.

Tony Vitello At Tennessee Practices

Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello during game one of the NCAA baseball tournament Fayetteville Super Regional between Tennessee and Arkansas held at Baum-Walker Stadium on Saturday, June 7, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Vitello made his way to the Tennessee baseball practice on Sunday and also made his way to practice on Monday. Keep in note that the initial reports of he and the Giants finalizing a deal was in place on Satirday prior to the Tennessee vs Alabama football game. The Vols having him at practioce both days tells me one thing, he isn't completely gone to the Giants, because that would likely be something that would keep him from practice.

Vitello Expected to Tell His Team First

Sep 20, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head baseball coach Tony Vitello watches the football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the UAB Blazers during the second quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images / Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Vitello is expected to tell his team before anyone gets the chance to break the news. This means he would likely show up to practice and tell them, however no reports indicate that he either left practice early or held a team meeting. The biggest part of this headline is to talk about how tight Vitello is keeping his decision.

Vitello Hours Away From His Decision

Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello smiles on the sidelines during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, on September 13, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Vitello is hours from his decision. He is expected to make a decision between 24-48 hours. While this is subject to change many beleive that the Tennessee coach is still torn, however nothing has been confirmed on that front.

For all of the latest news surrounding Tony Vitello make sure to stay up to date with all news released by Vols On SI as we are set to provide you free updates regarding everything Tony Vitello.

Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

