National Reporter Shares Honest Opinion on The Legend Bey Situation

The Legend Bey saga has continued, and the Tennessee Volunteers have a lot going on, as the talented prospect was originally committed to Tennessee but flipped to Ohio State. This led to him intending to sign with the Buckeyes, but he is now signed with the Vols after a huge coaching change that sent Brian Hartline packing, and to USF after he accepted the head coaching job.

Reports have circulated that he wanted to sign with the Buckeyes, but his mother didn't want that to be the case. Instead, she would refuse to sign the papers for Bey to sign with the Buckeyes (he is 17), which left him with no reliable choice to be able to put pen to paper with the Buckeyes.

He later confirmed this to be true.

Many fans and reporters have shared their opinion on the situation, including "The Film Guy" and Georgia football reporter for Bulldogs on SI, Brooks Austin . Here is what Austin said in a recent video clip that made headlines.

The Legend Bay story is crazy…



Bordering on sad pic.twitter.com/9EW6d1OC7X — Brooks Austin (@BrooksAustinBA) December 5, 2025

"I remember in high school at 6'4, 305 pounds watching him (Christian Miller) at right tackle give Darius Smith everything he can handle in a playoff game. After the game, we did the interviews or whatever, professionalism. I was talking to him, as someone who covered him for a while and cared about the kid. I told him, "I think you could be a first-round hundred-millionaire tackle prospect. I think you can be that good. He didn't want to play offensive line, and he told me, "I know you think that, but what if I don't want to work that hard, or work as hard to be great at that as I will working to be a defensive tackle. Same thing for this kid (Legend Bey). If you're this kid's parent, and he doesn't want to be in Knoxville, Tennessee, it doesn't matter what you think is good for his development. If he ain't working it ain't going to work. If he ain't happy, if he's not grinding, then it ain't going to work. So, he need to go where he wants to go. You've got to be where you want to be to work like you need to work to be where you want to go. That's it. As a parent, or as a coach, or whatever. If the mfer don't want to be there, he don't want to be there, he needs to go where he wants to be. Now, there's a difference between what you need and what you want sometimes. Because these are irrational childern, or irrational young men I should say. I still don't think I've got ahold of my emotions and what I need to do to make the right decision all the time, god forbid when I was at 18 with hundreds of thousands of dollars too, added to the equation. So, yeah, I'm not saying let him do whatever he may want, but if his heart and soul is sold on a place then let them go. You need to let them go."

