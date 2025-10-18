San Francisco Giants Finalizing Deal to Hire Tennessee's Tony Vitello
The San Francisco Giants are finalizing a deal to hire Tennessees' Tony Vitello.
There has been some buzz around Tony Vitello potentially taking a managing position in Major League baseball, and lit looks like that is going to happen. According to The Athletic, the San Francisco Giants are finalizing a deal for him to become the next manager for the ball club.
Vitello has become one of the most successful coaches in all of college baseball and has siphoned in a lot of talent into the professional level.
Tony Vitello in Position to Become Giants Next Manager
Vitello has been highly successful as Tennessee's head coach. He led the team to a College World Series Championship just two seasons ago and has made the Volunteers one of the best programs in all of college baseball.
This comes at a tough time for the Volunteers as baseball teams are in the midst of getting ready for next season. Many teams have already started offseason scrimmages and now the Volunteers will have to start a search for their next head ball coach.
Vitello had previously been linked to the Giants' job by The Athletic when the position came open. he was then listed as a candidate for the Atlanta Braves. It was unsure if Vitello would want to make the jup to the professional league, and now it looks to be borderline official that he will do exactly that.
Vitello certainly has an eye for talent and has done a great job sending talent from Tennessee to MLB over the years. It is worth noting that Vitello has no previous ties to professional baseball, as he has spent his coaching career in the college ranks. Needless to say, it will be interesting to see how Vitello does with the Giants.
