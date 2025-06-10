Democrats Pushing for Former Cardinals Star Adam Wainwright to Run for House Seat
A Democratic group recently made a run at former St. Louis Cardinals ace Adam Wainwright in an attempt to lure him into running for a U.S. House of Representatives seat, according to a report from Jacob Rubashkin of Inside Elections.
Wainwright, a three-time All-Star and 2006 World Series champion with the Cardinals, played his entire 18-year Major League career in St. Louis. He knows Missouri well, and Democratic leaders are hoping he'll consider running against Republican representative Ann Wagner for the state's second congressional district seat.
There is no indication as to whether or not Wainwright will entertain the idea, but Inside Elections said that sources "don't believe he will ultimately run."
Wainwright has been working as a full-time MLB analyst for Fox Sports. He also works in a limited capacity for MLB Network.
Wainwright went 200–128 with a 3.53 ERA in his career.