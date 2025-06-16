SI

Yankees Star Slugger Giancarlo Stanton to Make Season Debut Monday

Stanton has been out since spring training with tendinitis in both elbows.

New York Yankees star slugger Giancarlo Stanton is set to make his season debut on Monday.
The New York Yankees are activating star slugger Giancarlo Stanton from the injured list and he will make his season debut on Monday night against the Los Angeles Angels, according to a report from Andy Martino of SNY.

Stanton has been out since spring training dealing with tendinitis in both elbows. But after a successful ramp up and minor league rehab assignment, New York's designated hitter is back in the lineup to provide a formidable bat in the middle of the lineup.

The Yankees sit at 42–28 on the season and in first-place in the AL East. But New York's offense was silent over the weekend in a three-game sweep at the hands of the Boston Red Sox, where the Yankees could only muster four total runs across three games.

Stanton hit .233 last season with 27 home runs and 72 RBI and a .773 OPS.

