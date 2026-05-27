Tennessee Baseball Announces Starting Pitcher for Regional Opener

The Tennessee Volunteers are set to play against the East Carolina Pirates on Friday to kickstart the regional opener in North Carolina for the Chapel Hill regional. Prior to game day, Josh Elander announced who the starting pitcher would be in game one.

Tennessee Will Start Evan Blanco

Tennessee's Evan Blanco (11) smiles as fans applaud his game after being relieved in the NCAA college baseball game against the Missouri Tigers on Mar. 22, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. Blanco allowed only one run on four hits over 7 2/3 innings. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Vols will be letting Evan Blanco get the start in the first game of the tournament, which seems to be the best bet for the Vols. Blanco's last outing wasn't a good one, as he was hit around by the Arkansas lineup, but everyone knows how good he can be.

Blanco is the veteran of the group, but many believe that he is the No. 2 or No. 3 best pitcher in the starting rotation. What this likely means is that the Vols will be holding on to their ace pitcher, Tegan Kuhns, who will likely start in the second game against the North Carolina Tar Heels if they were to win their first matchup against the VCU Rams. If they were to lose their first game, then the Vols may pivot, but it seems that they will be holding onto their ace for a more threatening team or an elimination game.

Tennessee will start the regional, as it will be the first game of the day. They play at 12:00 PM EST on Friday in a game that they are expected to win. If they can get Blanco to go quite the distance, then they will be in great shape, considering the bullpen isn't as deep as it has been in recent seasons. This would allow the Vols to prepare for the maximum number of games, so don't be shocked if they look to get everything they can out of their game one starter.

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