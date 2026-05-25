National Reporter Shares His Honest Thoughts on Tennessee Football's Championship Odds
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The Tennessee Volunteers have been one of the many teams that have been discussed as national championship contenders, but what are their odds exactly?
In a recent article by CBSSports' Chip Patterson, Patterson discussed where he believes the Vols stand when it comes to winning a national championship. According to Patterson, he believes the Vols are a step below some of the other teams, but still in a great spot to make a run for it.
Here is what he had to say, as he listed the Vols in the second-tier of teams and as 50-1 odds.
Chip Patterson Gets Real
"The Vols' recruiting has produced a couple of young players who could be stars in 2026, and if the defense takes a step forward under Jim Knowles, then we could see Josh Heupel right back in the mix to make the CFP for a second time in three years," Chip Patterson stated.
The Vols have a ton of question marks entering the season, but even with the question marks, there is still a great base core of players to believe in. With someone like Braylon Staley being on the inside, along with Mike Matthews being on the outside, the offense should find its rhythm when passing. When it comes to the rushing game, the star running back from last season, DeSean Bishop, is returning. The Vols are also returning 4/5 of their starting offensive linemen, which is something that the majority of teams in the SEC can't say.
As for defense, nearly the full lineup is completely changed, but even with this being the case, the defense is in great shape, as there are many transfer portal additions who will contribute as both starters and rotational pieces.
The Vols will have the chance to prove it this season, as the sky is the limit, but with all of the question marks it remains unknown how far the Vols can actually get after missing the college football playoffs just one season after their first college football playoff appearance.
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_